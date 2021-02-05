India threatens to jail Twitter workers if they don’t enforce government censorship

A peasant uprising on the news in India. They have been protesting on the streets and on social networks for several months. Twitter had decided to lock 257 accounts that attacked the government directly before they were eventually unlocked. This is probably not at all the tastes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, according to BuzzFeed, is threatening to imprison the American social network workers.

Peasants revolt and India splits

Indian farmers have been besieging New Delhi since the end of November 2020. They are protesting against the liberalization of the agricultural sector. They believe that the current support system is unsatisfactory and are convinced that the ecological way would be the best way to improve the lot of the farmers and their land. The anger was fueled by the adoption of three laws supported by Narendra Modi’s government. Indian farmers are aware of the effects of these laws. They believe that they are only going towards the agribusiness giants.

Protesters have joined forces on Twitter. The 257 accounts in question are reports from government opposition leaders. Farmers, but not only. We also find journalists and writers who work for the farmers of the country. They use the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide. Farmers fight for their jobs and certainly more for their lives. After initially deleting those 257 accounts, Twitter ultimately felt that they weren’t breaking the rules and that they deserved to be published in the name of freedom of speech.

Twitter is targeted by the Indian government

Hours after they went online, the Department of Technology and Information Technology ordered them to be banned again. A notification was sent directly to the local Twitter teams. It can be read that: »the hashtag was used to abuse, ignite and create tension in society for unsubstantiated reasons. Twitter is an intermediary and you have a responsibility to follow government orders. Refusal to do so will result in criminal prosecution. “

The Caravan Medium is one of the 257 originally blocked accounts. Newspaper editor Vinod K. Jose said, “We don’t understand why the Indian government suddenly finds that journalists shouldn’t talk about all aspects of a law. It’s censorship and it’s really problematic. “Several international celebrities who heard about this matter spoke on social media. This is particularly the case with Rhianna and Greta Thunberg. The two women marked their support in a tweet.

How will the social network position itself?

The Modi government has its supporters too. Famous Indian Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said: “Nobody talks about it because they are not farmers but terrorists trying to divide India.” Twitter will again have to make a crucial decision: protecting its employees and alienating the Indian government or accusing it of supporting censorship in a volatile political situation.

Some experts in India say Twitter may be forced to comply with the country’s laws. Indeed, a law obliges the major digital platforms to “delete any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted on the Internet that could harm public order”.