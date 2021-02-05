Indonesia bans schools from forcing students to wear Islamic headscarves – Observer

Indonesian authorities have banned schools from forcing students to wear the Islamic veil after a Christian student forced to wear a hijab sparked controversy in the country, which has the world’s largest Muslim population.

The measure was welcomed on Friday by human rights activists, who for several years denounced the fact that non-Muslim students were sometimes forced to wear a veil (hijab), a dress code in some schools.

Public schools in the archipelago now face financial penalties if they continue to force students to cover their heads with the Islamic veil, according to a decree issued this week by Education Minister Nadiem Makarim.

Religious clothing is an individual choice and schools “cannot make it compulsory,” Makarim said this week.

The decree is a positive step to protect the rights of women in Indonesia, ”said Andreas Harsono, a staff member of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Jakarta.

Public schools have forced millions of girls and women, students and teachers to wear headscarves, generating “harassment, intimidation and pressure, in some cases forced evictions and dismissals” if they did not. not.

Indonesia, where 90% of the population is Muslim, has long been known for its moderate practice of Islam and open to other religions. But the country is currently experiencing an increase in conservative groups.

The veil problem resurfaced earlier this year, when a Christian student in the town of Padang, west of the island of Sumatra, was pressured by her school to wear the ‘hijab’. .

The young woman refused to do so, and her parents recorded a meeting in which a school official said the headscarf was compulsory for students, regardless of their religion.

The video was shared widely on social media and the school had to apologize.

The Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, considered that this case was only “the tip of the iceberg”.

Religion is not meant to be a subject of conflict or a justification to discriminate against other beliefs, ”Qoumas said.

The new decree, aimed at public schools, will not apply to Aceh, the only province in Indonesia that obeys Sharia, a body of Islamic laws, and has semi-autonomy.