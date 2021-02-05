Tigray has 2.3 million people in need of humanitarian aid

At least 2.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray due to the conflict that started in that Ethiopian region three months ago, while access to the area remains severely limited, agencies said. United Nations.

“An increasing amount of humanitarian cargo has managed to reach Tigray, but without our teams and without access, it will not reach the people who need it most, especially in rural areas,” said the spokesperson for Tigray. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Actions. Business, Jens Laerke, at a press conference.

Humanitarian aid has managed to reach the regional capital, Mekele, and villages along the access road, which is controlled by federal government forces. However, access to rural areas, which are not controlled by the government and where two-thirds of the population live, is completely blocked, both for UN agencies and non-governmental organizations, due to lack of licensing authorities.

“The UN negotiations with the government have proven to be unproductive, but the authorities understand the deterioration that can be caused by continuing to limit humanitarian aid,” Laerke said. The food situation is very serious as the conflict started during the harvest season and there were reports of a lack of essential products in the markets, leading to high levels of malnutrition, which were already increasing before the fighting due to the consequences. of the Covid. 19 pandemic.

For his part, spokesman for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Babar Baloch, warned of the deteriorating situation of Eritrean refugees, 20,000 of whom are in areas without access, like the two camps located to the north. from the Tigray region.

About 4,000 Eritreans have arrived in refugee camps in the south, where UNHCR is present, and said they had to eat tree leaves due to food shortages and witnessed deaths and kidnappings by armed people. in the northern camps.

They also reported the presence of Eritrean forces in the area forcing some of the refugees to return to Eritrea, while others decided to return, given the insecure situation in Ethiopia. More than 70 aid workers are waiting in Addis Ababa to enter Tigray and distribute aid, and some UN and NGO teams have arrived in Mekele and are receiving clearances to leave the city, although the number remains. insufficient.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, launched an offensive in early November against the dissident regional authorities of Tigray, with whom tensions have been escalating for months. Over two million people are displaced.