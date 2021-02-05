The government will have to run 10 million euros per day until 2023 – Observer

Portugal will have 24.2 billion euros at its disposal, by 2023, from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) and Portugal 2020, but according to Expresso, to get them you will have to overcome a series of difficulties.

At the national level, the execution of Community funds allocated in 2014 by Durão Barroso (Portugal 2020) was limited to 14.7 billion euros (57%), which means that the country will still have to invest 43% of this amount. . The country will therefore have to apply on average more than 10 million euros per day until 2023, in the reports by the newspaper.

According to the weekly, the use of Community funds will still have to be reconciled with the 45 billion euros of the PRR (the “European bazooka”) from 2021 to 2029, including other European funds such as, for example, the Politics. .

And to speed up the execution, the Minister of Planning, Nelson de Souza, will convene, this month, a meeting of the Portugal 2020 interministerial coordination commission, reports Expresso.

But to be able to use the “bazooka”, António Costa’s government will have to face other challenges, such as the approval of the legislative package until April and the control of the European institutions, which seems difficult for the PSD deputy. José Manuel Fernandes, left a warning to the guardianship. “I hope that the government will succeed, will listen to the regions, the beneficiaries, the social partners. Otherwise, it will force Parliament to give a negative opinion, ”said the Social Democrat.

