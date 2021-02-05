Deliver.ee company will facilitate delivery of e-craftsmen under PrestaShop

It became official since Monday, February 1st, 2021, the company Deliver.ee becomes an official partner of PrestaShop. These two companies will work together to make life easier for e-craftsmen and consumers. On the tradesman’s side, he can better manage his shipments and choose the shipping method accordingly. The customer can choose to have it delivered immediately, using the most suitable means of transport and at the desired time. A collaboration designed to help small artisans in particular improve their yields and offer shorter delivery times while they take action for the planet.

Help local artisans fight the health crisis

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the giants of e-commerce have put small businesses in the closet. This effect is exacerbated in cities where customers have difficulty finding parking or when there is a long line to enter the store. The angry customer reluctantly goes online. After the partnership between Deliver.ee and PrestaShop, consumers can benefit from services that are in keeping with local businesses. For the craftsman, he will be able to win customers as orders for local products are becoming increasingly popular and these are made easier.

The health crisis caused by COVID-19 has allowed some companies to break out of the water, particularly with the creation of a new sales channel: e-commerce. As the orders grew, solutions had to be found that added customer convenience. The Click & Collect was difficult to set up for some. The Deliver.ee solution is an equally interesting alternative.

A module that is available for free in PrestaShop

The company Deliver.ee offers a free plug-in. The latter can be downloaded from the PrestaShop marketplace. The “Ship from Store” has been a great success on the CMS since it was commissioned. In particular, you can track your order directly from the website via SMS or even email. “At PrestaShop we are very pleased to have Deliver.ee among our partners so that we can offer our retailers an innovative delivery solution. The Ship from Store meets the current requirements, especially for convenience stores, which have been digitized via PrestaShop in the last twelve Months. ”Said Christophe Bouron, CFO of PrestaShop.

Many craftsmen have tried the experiment and benefit from all the advantages. With this plugin, all local businesses can offer much faster delivery times.

“With delivery from my store, my customers shop on my PrestaShop website and Deliver.ee’s professional carriers deliver them, including furniture, within two hours. The service started very quickly thanks to the turnkey module and the efficiency of the Deliver.ee team. », Explained Régis Godon, founder of d’Ailleurs, a furniture and decoration store in Paris.

A pride that has not left Deliver.ee CEO Michael Levy untouched: “Home delivery has become essential. It’s about keeping your business open regardless of the economic context and continuing to serve all of your customers. This partnership with PrestaShop gives as many people as possible access to this important service, starting with the 60,000 PrestaShop dealers operating in France. “”

An economic and ecological connection between craftsmen and customers

In addition to the functions integrated into the platform for craftsmen and consumers, an economic and ecological problem is also taken into account. This type of delivery is really aimed at local customers in order to drastically reduce CO2 emissions in the air. Thus, when accepting an order, the customer can choose the shipping method according to his address. The handyman will make the appropriate arrangements to deliver it. This ranges from distribution on foot, by bike, by car or with the luggage rack for larger orders. In 2020, Deliver.ee made more than 39% of its deliveries with zero emissions. This commitment follows the goal of producing zero emissions by 2022.