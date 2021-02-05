Africa with 576 more dead and 17,441 infected in the last 24 hours – Observer

Africa has recorded 576 additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours for a total of 93,647 deaths and 17,441 new cases of infection, according to the latest official data on the pandemic on the continent. According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the total number of people infected in the organization’s 55 member states is 3,626,960 and that recovered in the last 24 hours is 14,501, for a total of 3,128,534 since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Africa remains the most affected region, with 1,731,345 people infected and 50,680 killed. South Africa, the country hardest hit by Covid-19 on the continent, has 1,466,767 cases and 45,605 deaths. North Africa is the second most affected area by the pandemic, with 1,102,755 people infected and 30,167 dead.

East Africa has 366,467 infections and 6,957 deaths, while in West Africa the number of infections is 336,725 and the number of deaths is 4,210. In Central Africa, 89,668 cases and 1,633 deaths are recorded. Egypt, which is the second African country with the most deaths, after South Africa, records 9,512 deaths and 168,057 infected, followed by Morocco, with 8,351 deaths and 473,667 cases.

Among the six most affected countries are Algeria, with 2,906 deaths and 108,289 cases, Ethiopia, with 2,126 deaths and 140,157 infections, and Kenya, with 1,773 deaths and 101,339 people infected.

With regard to Portuguese-speaking countries, Angola recorded 473 deaths and 19,996 cases of infection, followed by Mozambique (427 deaths and 42,488 cases), Cape Verde (135 deaths and 14,290 cases), Equatorial Guinea (86 deaths and 5,578 cases), Guinea-Bissau (46 deaths and 2,692 cases) and São Tomé and Príncipe (17 deaths and 1,298 cases of infection).

The first case of Covid-19 in Africa appeared in Egypt on February 14, and Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of infection on February 28.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,269,346 deaths resulting from more than 104.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.