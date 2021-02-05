Internal unrest among ruling communists in Nepal escalates protests – Observer

The Prime Minister of Nepal, facing a serious political crisis, rallied tens of thousands of supporters in a march in the country’s capital, a day after a general opposition strike. Tens of thousands of people waving the flags of the ruling Communist Party gathered in central Kathmandu, chanting in support of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

“We love KP Oli. OLi is our hero. Oli as Prime Minister for the next ten years, ”sang the demonstrators in the city center. A faction of the Communist Party Oli and opposition parties have staged protests against the prime minister since the government decided to dissolve parliament on December 20 by scheduling new elections on April 30 and May 10.

The Communist splinter group staged a general strike on Thursday, paralyzing schools, markets and transportation. The faction and the prime minister are clashing for control of the Communist Party and the issue must be resolved by the Election Commission, as dissidents announced they had expelled the prime minister from the party in a meeting last month.

Oli was elected three years ago, after the union between the Communist Party and the former Maoist guerrillas. Despite this, despite the reunification of the Communist Party, tensions between Oli and the former Maoist guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is the party’s vice-chairman, have escalated. The two leaders had previously agreed to divide the executive term into two periods so that Dahal could also serve as prime minister.

On the other hand, the opposition accuses the Oli government of corruption, and discontent has grown over the way the executive is handling the health crisis in Nepal.

