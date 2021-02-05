Brussels contributes seven million euros to the new supercomputer in Portugal – Observer

The European Commission announced on Friday a contribution of seven million euros for the installation in Portugal of a new supercomputer, which should be operational in early 2022.

In a press release made public on Friday, the community executive explains that this contribution from the European Union (EU) is part of a total budget of 20 million euros for the Portuguese project – installation of the Deucalion supercomputer -, supported by the European Joint Undertaking for Informatics. High Performance, an initiative that brings together European resources to purchase and install world-class supercomputers and technologies.

The EU will contribute nearly € 7 million to the cost of the supercomputer [português], which will be able to perform 10 million billion operations per second and will be hosted at the Advanced Computing Center in Minho, ”underlines the institution.

According to information published by Brussels, this supercomputer “will be used to promote research and development of resource and energy saving technologies, the discovery of new drugs and weather forecasting”.

In addition, “it will also help develop industrial applications in many areas: drug and material design, bioengineering and more ‘climate-friendly’ energy systems,” says the European Commission, considering that the goal of investment is to ensure that “the EU is at the forefront of investing in next-generation supercomputing infrastructure”.

In addition to the Portuguese project, the European initiative has already contributed to the acquisition of six other high-performance computers for data centers located in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

The European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking plans to do the same with another supercomputer in Barcelona, ​​Spain, later this year.

In September 2020, the European Commission presented a proposal allowing an additional investment of eight billion euros in the next generation of supercomputers and quantum technologies.