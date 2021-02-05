Supply chain problems: Apple, Huawei and Samsung compete for chips – the economy with VW, BMW and Daimler

It’s a game of guilt that no one can win. In the long supply chain of the semiconductor industry, stakeholders blame each other for the fact that the automotive industry is not getting enough chips. She urgently needs them to be able to build her digitized and connected cars.

Carmakers accuse suppliers of informing and delivering them too late in 2020 because they did not control their own supply chains. The so-called Level 1 suppliers such as Bosch or Continental complain behind closed doors that the automotive industry ordered components too late. Suppliers of Level 1 companies, on the other hand, semiconductor manufacturers, also deny responsibility – the automotive industry and its disrupted relationship with Level 1 suppliers can be blamed for the suffering.

The background to the conflict lies in the initially sharp drop in demand for semiconductor components in the corona year 2020. After years of growth, carmakers ordered significantly fewer electronic components at the beginning of last year. Chip makers quickly found new buyers, for example in the consumer electronics industry with large customers such as Apple, Huawei or Samsung. When the car market recovered earlier than expected, the supply chain could not be adjusted quickly enough. The automotive industry lagged behind.

“It is incomprehensible that production did not start after our calls

“We were surprised by the lack because we ordered on time,” says the VW purchasing manager. The allegation by suppliers that they were late despite the foreseeable market recovery is unfounded. As is customary in the industry, suppliers have already been introduced a “program” for the whole group for the next six months in the summer. The carmaker usually provides an overview of the planned production quantities and requirements for parts. Level 1 suppliers can adapt to this and then order material from semiconductor manufacturers.

“It is incomprehensible that after we called our Tier 1 suppliers for delivery in mid-2020, insufficient production began,” says the VW manager. By this is meant the production of wafers. In the production of semiconductors, these are disks (mostly made of silicon), on which integrated circuits and microchips are manufactured.

The bottlenecks also had serious consequences for Daimler and other car manufacturers. The Mercedes plant in Rastatt and Bremen is now due to end its short-term work, and production is scheduled to start early next week.

BMW as a positive exception

BMW is an exception. In this sector, it is acknowledged that the Munich company was apparently looking for supplies earlier than the others. However, there are now reports that BMW is also facing a shutdown. The spokesman denies: “We ordered the required volume for 2021 on time and we expect our suppliers to deliver in accordance with the orders in accordance with the contract.” There have been no production breaks so far. Yet.

At Volkswagen, the reduction in production is now so profound that the group is examining claims for damages against its suppliers. VW doesn’t say who it is. However, it is clear that this applies in particular to Bosch and Continental. VW Group accuses its contractors of reacting too late. “We only found out from suppliers in mid-November that there were problems in the supply chain,” says the purchasing manager.

Bosch and Continental under pressure

Bosch & Co. officially practices diplomacy, trade relations are sensitive and cost billions. “We are working hard to supply our customers with as many electronic components as possible and keep their effects to a minimum, despite the tense market situation,” said the spokesman. All other issues regarding the semiconductor bottleneck “will be discussed directly with our customers and suppliers in due course.”

It cannot be ruled out that these discussions are led by lawyers. “Communication between car manufacturers and level 1 companies is clearly not optimal,” says one market participant. Thibault Pucken, CEO of Inverto’s supply chain specialist, also expects complicated disputes. “Lawyers on both sides will have to investigate each case carefully,” Tagesspiegel Background explains.

Whether damages can actually be claimed depends on the design of the contracts. If there is a binding order and the supplier confirms it, it should actually be able to deliver. “It looks different when a supplier warns of delivery risks and informs his customer,” says Pucken. In any case, both car manufacturers and Level 1 suppliers would need to have transparency in their supply chain. “So the question is why risk management didn’t work here,” says the expert. “Both sides would probably know that something was cooking here if someone looked more closely.”

The quick end of bottlenecks is out of sight

The automotive industry’s increased demand for semiconductors means that manufacturers are now increasingly looking for a direct line to chip companies such as Infineon or NXP. Infineon chief Reinhard Ploss confirms talk of capacity partnerships and new types of contracts. Manufacturers secure their own capacity through advance payments – an unusual practice in the automotive industry.

However, direct trade does not replace the task of the supplier. Take Infineon, for example: The largest automotive semiconductor supplier with a market share of 13 percent has been the preferred supplier of power semiconductors from Bosch for more than a decade. These are important components of engine controls, air conditioning systems or power steering. Infineon also supplies radar sensors and transducers for driver assistants. Bosch integrates them into the system, which is then supplied by the car manufacturer.

The quick end of bottlenecks is out of sight. It takes up to six months from the start of new microcontroller production to delivery, says the head of Infineon Ploss. “Delivery on time is not possible.”

Taiwan, home to leading contract manufacturers of TSMC and UMC integrated circuits, has meanwhile offered support to Germany – while asking for help with coronary vaccine supplies. The automotive industry should be preferred as a buyer. Thibault Pucken warns: “Political intervention is a sweet poison because it ultimately affects and distorts the market.” The reasons for supply problems lie in the market itself and in companies. Meanwhile, VW is supported. The bottom has been reached. “Our goal is to catch up with vehicles that were not built in the second half of the year.”