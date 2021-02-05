sobas call on the population to calm down and blame “foreigners” for the violence – Observer

Soba in the Cafunfo region are calling on the population to calm down after the violence on Saturday which left several dead and claim that foreigners are involved in the incidents. The Sobas (traditional authorities) met with government officials on Wednesday and received instructions to reassure the population.

“We were called by the government, there were twelve sobas and the meeting with the second secretary [do partido, Movimento Popular para a Libertação de Angola] it was up to us to appeal to the population to remain calm, after the incidents that have happened, ”said soba Gonçalves Daniel to Lusa.

Regarding the events on Saturday, he said it was not possible to know the number of dead and injured because he did not witness the incidents, which happened at 4 a.m., and lives far from the scene. “We did not observe the dead,” he said, noting that he had never met Zecamutchima, the president of the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement, whose government is responsible for the alleged “act of rebellion. “, which left six dead and several injured, including two elements of the security forces, according to official figures.

The police version is contradicted by popular people and the MPLT who claim to have attempted a peaceful demonstration and estimate the death toll at two and a half dozen.

“They went to make these incidents, the general population does not know [do MPLT], if the population made demonstrations of the road, the water, they did not take a machete or a hoe, nor a pot of fate, if we want to march to show these concerns, we will be disarmed », Says Gonçalves Daniel, referring to the arsenal displayed by the police and which will have been apprehended to the demonstrators.

The soba also ensures that it has passed the demands, of lack of water, of schools, of roads when it meets the government, with positive results. But the response displeases some residents of the neighborhood who attend the interview and raise their voices, showing their disagreement with the soba and their dissatisfaction with the government’s action.

Afonso Muandumba, another of the sobas who was at the meeting said that it is “the Congolese who spoil” the peace. “People who have been through the war can now sleep at will. Now are the others coming? This movement is nothing, Zecamutchima came from the Congo and deceives others, ”criticizes the leader of Ngulue. “If they wanted to pretend they were going with the machete, were going with a gun, were they going to cut the boss?” – asks Afonso Muandumba.

The Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate movement has called for greater autonomy for the diamond-rich region, and last Saturday’s protest action was the most recent sign of discontent among the local population.