Netflix dominates the Golden Globe Awards with 42 nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. This year, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, has a special taste for Hollywood. With cinemas largely closed all over the world, the great war between cinema and television is now being waged in the audience lounge. So it’s no wonder that Netflix, Amazon and the like receive so many nominations.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix has taken the lead in the nominations for this 78th edition. The streaming service received 22 nominations for film and 20 for television, with popular titles like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Crown at the top. Amazon Studios and Hulu followed Netflix with 10 and 9 nominations respectively, with the streaming giants controlling virtually every category.

In the same category

2020: Netflix everywhere, cinemas nowhere

Last year, Netflix was nominated 34 times, but won only one award. The war between traditional media and SVOD services has always been the subject of debate. With cinemas closed and streaming platforms such as Apple Tv + or Disney + being developed, the ceremony should leave a lot more room for streaming platforms this year.

The new wave thus underscores the change in power that is taking place in Hollywood regarding home releases compared to traditional releases, and this trend is not expected to be confirmed until the coming years as spending on streaming platforms continues to rise. Netflix will spend around $ 19 billion on video content in 2021.

Like most major celebrations, the 78th Golden Globes are held remotely. The show will air on February 28 on NBC and hosted by regulars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will air from New York and Los Angeles, respectively.