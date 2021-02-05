Presidency of the EU. Portugal could facilitate closer ties between Europe and the United States – Observer

The Portuguese presidency of the European Union can facilitate rapprochement between Europe and the United States by offering “adult dialogues” on points of unity and disagreement, defended international relations specialist James Lindsay on Friday.

The expert, vice president of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), warned that the new United States administration, with the presidency of Joe Biden, will take months to implement new foreign policy strategies and initiatives. , Since the confirmation of the members of the cabinet of the new president and the swearing in of all those who will be part of the administration are still missing.

James Lindsay, who was speaking at a press conference, however, said Portugal could advance US-European Union (EU) cooperation in the first half of this year by facilitating debates and conversations about the most important challenges that arise, so that new strategies are current and go through common priorities.

Portugal can play an important role in facilitating what we know is going to happen: many transatlantic conversations about what we share in common, what we see as common challenges and opportunities, as well as when conversations with adults on those issues that we don’t agree on, said author of several books, in response to a question from Lusa.

In the opinion of the expert, director of the CFR studies program, it will be at the height of the summer that new initiatives between the United States and the European Union may appear, just as Portugal leaves presidency of the European Council, “but unforeseen events can change a lot of things”.

“In Europe, there is a significant degree of diversity on a large number of subjects, there is also diversity [em refletir] the extent to which Biden can deliver on his promises; and the extent to which Europe will want to accept Biden’s offers, ”he added.

“Portugal’s role in this position is to facilitate conversations in a productive way that moves us forward in cooperation,” concluded James Lindsay, adding that he greatly appreciates Portugal.

A former professor of political science at the University of Iowa, Lindsay warned that President Joe Biden’s international strategies still lack clarity and that it takes time for the whole team to be complete.

“During campaigns, visions of what can be done are painted. The art of governing is to focus on the details and to tie this expected worldview to the particular challenges it faces, ”said the expert.

James Lindsay added that opinion polls show that a large part of the population of the United States believes that their children will inherit a “less prosperous” country and that the country is not on the right track. so that the president’s main priority in 2021 will be domestic politics.