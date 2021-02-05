Cafunfo. UNITA calls on Angolan President to launch urgent independent investigation – Observer

The head of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) on Friday asked the Angolan president to open “an urgent independent investigation” into the Cafunfo incident, which left six dead.

Adalberto Costa Júnior criticized the “incomprehensible silence” of the Angolan head of state, six days “since the horrible events in Cafunfo”, a demonstration repressed by the authorities in this mining town of Lunda Norte, 750 kilometers east of Luanda.

Authorities accuse protesters of rebellion, using bladed weapons and firearms, and attempting to invade a police station, admitting the deaths of seven people, while observers and elements of the protest speak of two dozen and a half victims.

According to Adalberto Costa Júnior, the Angolan president “did not deign to address a word of comfort to the great bereaved Angolan families”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Consequently, I call on the President of the Republic to really assume himself as president of all Angolans. Respect and apply the Constitution and the law and launch an urgent independent investigation, ”he said.

The president of the largest Angolan opposition party stressed that in recent times there has been a growing wave of protests by citizens, who claim their rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic, and that it is up to the executive Angolan to try to understand the reasons. for the protests, through a deep and embracing.

UNITA understands that the whole demonstration is legitimate ”as long as it is legally framed, declared Adalberto da Costa Júnior, adding that“ it is unacceptable that in Angola the higher orders replace the Constitution of the Republic and, by this means, the violation of the fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees for the sole purpose of maintaining political power at any cost and contrary to the Constitution and the law ”.

According to the UNITA leader, “the Cafunfo massacre”, which took place on January 30, should call the conscience of Angolans to a deep reflection on the question of human rights, contradicting the speech of the executive Angolans abroad. Country of greater political transparency and respect for human rights.

Angolan Catholic Church warns of “serious massacre” of demonstrators in Cafunfo

In reality, Angolans continue to die under the bullets of the defense and security forces of the State, ”he stressed.

“Shooting at defenseless protesters as happened in Cafunfo on January 30, 2021, and treating the dead and wounded in such a disrespectful and inhuman manner, is another demonstration that the Angolan executive is not attached to the respect for human rights, security and defense of citizens ”, stressed Costa Júnior.