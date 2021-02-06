Presidency of the EU. Portugal wants a “goodwill coalition” to advance with the migration pact – Observer

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita said on Friday that he believed in a “coalition of goodwill between countries committed to European values” which would help advance the new European Pact for Migration and Asylum.

Eduardo Cabrita, who was speaking at a video conference on the follow-up to the Pact for Migration and Asylum under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), reaffirmed that Portugal’s intention is to bring together the positions of different countries in order to achieve a principle of “flexible compulsory solidarity”, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The minister admitted that it was a “very difficult political and technical” challenge, but noted that the Portuguese António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), and António Vitorino, Director General of the Organization International Organization for Migration (IOM), are “a good inspiration for this work”.

In the debate, titled “A way forward on migration under the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union” and promoted by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the lessons learned from the work of the German Presidency on the new pact were also discussed for migration and asylum.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Eduardo Cabrita recognized “the enormous efforts” made by the German presidency, stressing “the act of political courage” which was to present the legislative package on asylum and migration.

In this regard, he explained that Portugal, together with the other Member States, will continue the work of the German Presidency in three dimensions: the external dimension of migration policies, the control of the EU’s external borders and the balance between principles of responsibility and solidarity.

The external dimension of migration policies will be based on “the principle that migration is a common challenge for Europe which must integrate dialogue with third countries, of origin and transit”, and aims to “strengthen development cooperation, preventing dangerous travel and irregular passages and investing in legal migration routes ”.

As for the control of the EU’s external borders, it will be carried out through FRONTEX and will involve an increase in human, financial and technological resources.

Finally, the balance between the principles of responsibility and solidarity, on the part of the 27 countries of the community block, which intends to respond to migration challenges.

The Minister then proposed a “transversal approach” to the challenge of migration, given the “different reality” since the 2015 migration crisis, defending “hard” action against human trafficking, but also an openness to “agreements. of legal migration ”.

To this end, Eduardo Cabrita underlined the importance of cooperation with Africa and recalled the holding of a ministerial meeting between the EU and African countries on the management of migratory flows, which will take place in May.

The conference also brought together the Director General of Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission, Monique Pariat, the Director General of Migration, Refugees and Return Policy of Germany, Ulrich Weinbrenner, and the Director of MPI to Europe, Hanne Beirens.