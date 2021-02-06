Navalny. Moscow expels diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden – Observer

Russia on Friday declared German, Polish and Swedish diplomats “persona non grata”, accusing them of participating in a demonstration in support of opponent Alexei Navalny, an announcement that appears on the day of the European foreign minister’s visit to Moscow .

Diplomats, whose number has not been specified, are accused of participating in “illegal” meetings on January 23 in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian government considers these actions “unacceptable and incompatible with its diplomatic status”, giving the diplomats an expulsion order.

Russia hopes that in the future the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as their officials, will scrupulously respect the rules of international law, ”the statement added. .

A few hours earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borell, who went to Moscow on Friday for an official visit, had declared that relations with Russia were “at their worst”, because of the poisoning cases. and conviction of Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, 44, Putin’s best-known anti-corruption investigator and critic, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nervous agent poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the nervous agent Novichok. Russian authorities refused to open a full criminal investigation, citing the lack of evidence that he had been poisoned.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Navalny to two and a half years in prison for violating probation.

The sanction imposed on Navalny has been condemned by the vast majority of Western countries, and the EU, through its high representative for foreign policy, said on Friday that the sentence imposed on the Russian opponent is “unacceptable and politically motivated “, admitting the possibility of applying new sanctions against Russia.