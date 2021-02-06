Marcelo meets with Estonian President and celebrates 100 years of diplomatic relations – Observer

The Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, met this Friday with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, on subjects within the framework of the EU and NATO, marking the centenary bilateral diplomatic relations.

Through a note on the Internet site of the Presidency of the Republic, it was announced that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Kersti Kaljulaid spoke “this morning, by videoconference”, stressing that the conversation is taking place “in the month which marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Portugal and Estonia ”.

President Kaljulaid congratulated Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election, the two heads of state taking the opportunity to address the pandemic situation, namely the health, economic and social repercussions, as well as other bilateral and multilateral issues, both in within the framework of the European Union (EU) or the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) ”, reads the note.

In a joint declaration on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Portugal and Estonia published on Wednesday, the foreign ministries of the two countries express their will to “further strengthen bilateral relations at the political level, economic and cultural. And also to strengthen cooperation at the multilateral level, in institutions such as the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

In this text, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, to Portugal, in 2019, and the visit of the Minister of National Defense, João Gomes Cravinho, to Estonia, in 2020, stand out as testimonies of excellent bilateral political relations.

“The fight against climate change for the digital transformation of their societies” and the “promotion of a model of social Europe based on solidarity and convergence” are identified as priorities shared by the two countries and “e-governance and cybersecurity ”and“ Security and defense ”as areas of cooperation.

“Portugal recognized Estonia de facto in 1918 and de jure on February 3, 1921, having since recognized this sovereignty, which was reconfirmed on August 27, 1991 and led to the restoration of diplomatic relations on October 1, 1991”, is mentioned in This statement.

The centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is marked at a time when Portugal is chairing the Council of the European Union, in this first half of 2021.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected President of the Republic in the presidential elections on January 24 with 60.67% of the votes cast, and will begin his second five-year term on March 9.

In April 2019, when he received his counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid at the Belém Palace in Lisbon, he declared himself proud of the Portuguese contribution to the surveillance of the Baltic Sea airspace and declared that “Portugal has always supported an independent Estonia ”.

At the time, the head of state praised the “recent brilliant Estonian presidency of the Council of the Union” and described the bilateral political relations as “excellent”.

“We have known each other for many years, as evidenced by trade records from the time of the Portuguese discoveries. An alliance that has been strengthened by our common membership of the European Union and NATO, as well as by our mutual understanding of the challenges our societies are facing, ”he declared.