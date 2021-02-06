Cafunfo. MPLA criticizes voices pointing to government and talking about massacre – Observer

The ruling MPLA’s political bureau on Friday criticized “hastily raised” voices including UNITA, the largest opposition party, to accuse the authorities of “a massacre against ordinary people. alleged protesters “.

This position was expressed in a statement on the latest events in Cafunfo, municipality of Cuango, province of Lunda Norte, where on January 30, a group of demonstrators, estimated at 300 people, according to the authorities, tried to invade a post. This action left six dead, five wounded, including two officers of the defense and security forces, and 16 detainees.

Angolan Catholic Church warns of "serious massacre" of demonstrators in Cafunfo

The Political Bureau of the MPLA (Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola) stressed that democratic openness since the election of Angolan President, João Lourenço, in 2017, “is something that has come to last, that must be deepened and improved in the interest of the country and the Angolans ”.

However, the party which maintained that the Angolan government considered that this greater freedom of the press, of expression, of assembly and of demonstration, “serves to promote non-respect for the Constitution and the law, national, to the non-respect of the instituted authority, public heritage and private property ”.

This is dangerous for political and social stability and contrary to the good attractive business environment for private investment, which has been created recently, ”the note specifies.

The MPLA body has criticized the largest opposition party as well as some civil society organizations, which point fingers at the authorities, accusing them of committing a massacre against suspected protesters.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Angola establishes that the Angolan territory is indivisible, inviolable and inalienable”, specifies the document, adding that “any action of dismemberment or separation of its plots will be vigorously opposed, and no part of the national territory will not may be alienated or the sovereign rights that the State exercises over it ”.

This is why any movement or organization called independence in Angola is illegal and violates the great law of the country ”, he stressed.

For the MPLA, to speak of the movement of the Portuguese Protectorate Lunda Tchowe (MPPLT), which has been fighting for autonomy for several years, “can only be in the delirious minds of nostalgic people, because vis-à-vis international law and of the good relations it maintains with Angola, nor even today Portugal can claim, before the Angolan authorities, the existence of its own protectorate somewhere in Angola ”.

The note stressed that “those who want the instability of Angola should know that when a group of national and foreign citizens armed with firearms, bladed weapons and blunt objects” attacks a police station, a military barracks or a sovereign body at dawn, “does not make a demonstration, but an armed rebellion which deserves a vigorous reaction on the part of any state”.

The party also criticized entities considered to “represent the moral authority of Angolan society” for making “hasty statements based more on emotion than reason, that what happened in Cafunfo is a consequence of regional asymmetries ”and, as such,“ Recourse to armed action against the established power ”is justified.

The MPLA admitted that regional asymmetries in socio-economic development are a fact, but this dates back to the period of Portuguese colonization, the first settlers of which set up their camps on the north coast, advancing south, central and the east, a process of occupation that lasted for hundreds. years, years.

In this sense, he considered that “it is neither realistic nor fair to think that in barely 45 years, the successive governments of independent Angola should already have corrected these asymmetries, which the Portuguese were unable to correct for more than five centuries ”, recalling that“ Rome and Pavia were not made in a day ”.

The statement stressed that one cannot speak of regional asymmetries, focusing only on the east of the country and because it is a diamond-producing area, “even because the main source of the country’s currency is oil ”.

“However, there are regions that produce oil and are underdeveloped, such as in the province of Zaire,” said the MPLA, stressing that the asymmetries have led to the weak economic development of Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Bengo, Cuanza Norte and other regions of the country, to which the State must continue to pay attention.

The ruling party has warned of an attempt to divide Angolans, incite tribalism and regionalism, in recent times, “to break national unity” preserved so far.

And this has always been the basis of our conquests and victories over colonialism, the apartheid regime and more recently it has been the guarantor of peace and reconciliation between Angolans, ”he underlined.

The MPLA Political Bureau asked which country the Angolans wanted, responding: “An Angola where voters are not surprised by unscrupulous political leaders, who are foreign citizens after all and, therefore, are carrying out a political agenda contrary to the interests of Angola and Angolans. “.

The declaration called on “young people to embrace the noble causes linked to their cultural transcendence, their academic and professional training and their integration into society and not to make riots their way of life”.

“Bread, jobs, shelter and the well-being of your families will never come from the streets. Do not get carried away by the promises of those who do not have and never had a credible political project for our country, Angola, ”warned the MPLA political bureau.

The head of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), Adalberto Costa Júnior, considered this Thursday, in Luanda, the maintenance of five deputies at the entrance of Cafunfo as “the clear confession of the massacre practiced ”and the event“ Clean-up operations ”in the area.

Despite the police counting six deaths, MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society report more than a dozen deaths.