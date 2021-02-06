Oxford says vaccine is effective against UK variant, but again presents poor data – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Researchers at the University of Oxford announced Friday that the vaccine developed in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca “remains effective” against the new British variant of the coronavirus, according to the press release of the institution.

Previous trials had shown an “average efficacy” of 70.4%, although researchers at the time had found dosage issues in clinical trials. However, the authors also admit that the findings, especially for asymptomatic people or those with unknown symptoms, are not so certain because the number of people is smaller. In addition, also in this study, the authors included the clinical trial in which there was an error and the volunteers took only half of the first dose.

In summary: The authors of the article, who represent 28 institutions (including AstraZeneca), again used weak data to draw solid conclusions and propose the manuscript for publication.

Data published in a pre-publication platform of the scientific journal The Lancet (before being reviewed by the scientific community) also reveals that people infected with the new British variant had fewer neutralizing antibodies (part of the immune response). triggered by the vaccine or by a previous infection). In other words, some of the immunity triggered by the vaccine, important for clearing the virus, has been compromised.

These results suggest that a smaller amount of neutralizing antibodies is sufficient to provide protection or that another mechanism of immunity may be responsible for protection against disease in vaccinated individuals, ”the authors write.

Study participants were asked to take a PCR test every week, which was collected by themselves, at home, and mailed to a laboratory for analysis. The researchers used the results of the PCR tests as a surrogate to determine the viral load and remove the body from the body.

Asymptomatic people appeared to have a lower viral load than symptomatic people, and asymptomatic vaccinated people stopped testing positive in less time, as the authors of the article concluded. But they themselves admit that “the symptoms were not recorded regularly because the tests were done at home” and that the asymptomatic patient group includes people who had no symptoms and those who do not know if they had any. – which makes it difficult to compare with those who had and confirmed the symptoms.

The authors of the article also mix up the fact that vaccinated people have lower viral loads than those unvaccinated with the published results on transmission, not yet validated by the scientific community – and that the Observer analyzed here -, to say that “a person vaccinated with a positive PCR are less likely to transmit the virus than a person with a positive unvaccinated PCR”. Although this is a possible situation, the data as presented does not allow to say.

In conclusion, the authors state: “These observations strongly support mass vaccination as a tool for controlling the coronavirus pandemic”. Without detracting from the fact that widespread vaccination of the population may indeed have this effect, the data are not sufficiently robust (as the researchers themselves point out in the publication) to say that they strongly support the policy being followed.

It is important to mention that the University of Oxford is located in the United Kingdom, which has just left the European Union, and the problems of supplying vaccines by AstraZeneca to the Member States have been the subject of much controversy. In addition, several countries in Europe refuse to vaccinate people over 65 with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine due to a lack of efficacy data in this age group.

In this context, one can see the significance of the findings of another study published this week (and which the Observer analyzed in detail). “Vaccination programs aimed at immunizing a large part of the population with a single dose, with a second dose given after a period of three months, can be an effective strategy to reduce disease and may be ideal for launching a pandemic vaccine at short term. term supplies are limited, ”the authors write.

The UK is the European country with the highest number of vaccines administered per 100 population – 16.2, according to data from the Our World in Data website. So far, more than 10.4 million people have received the first dose (out of a total of two), according to official data. Boris Johnson’s management has set a goal of vaccinating 15 million citizens before the next 15 and announced on Friday that all adults over 50 should have received the vaccine in May.