Libya. Abdul Dbeibah elected Prime Minister of the transitional government – Observer

Abdul Hamid Mohamed Dbeibah was this Friday elected Prime Minister of the transitional government in Libya by the participants in the inter-Libyan political dialogue which is taking place in Switzerland under the auspices of the United Nations, and should ensure the executive until the elections of December.

According to the acting United Nations envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, speaking after the vote count transmitted live by the UN, the winning list obtained 39 of the 73 votes in dispute.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, on the list of the new prime minister and diplomat who has his base of support in eastern Libya, was elected president of the Presidential Council.

“I have been and am happy to witness this historic moment,” said Williams, addressing delegates after the results were announced.

“The decision that today [esta sexta-feira] if this is the case, it will grow over time in the collective memory of the Libyan people ”, he added.

Williams stressed that the interim government must now fully support the ceasefire and maintain the date of the national elections on December 24, in parallel, by launching “a comprehensive process of national reconciliation”.

The electoral process began on Tuesday, the day after the start of talks, with the presentation of four lists, none of which obtained the required minimum of 60%, forcing a second vote between the two most voted.

The election, which took place on the outskirts of Geneva, Switzerland, is the final phase in the selection process for the Prime Minister and the Transitional Presidential Council.

This body will be made up of three members (a president and two vice-presidents) representing Tripolitania (west), Cyrenaica and Fezzan (south), the three Libyan regions.

The 75 participants in the inter-Libyan dialogue have been meeting since Monday outside Geneva, in a place kept secret by the UN.

In a statement, the United Nations Mission in Libya (Unsmil) said the most voted lists were made up of the Speaker of the Tobruk Parliament, Aquilah Saleh, the West’s military leader, Osama Abdul Salam Juwaili, and the representative from the south Abdul Majeed Ghaith. Seif Al-Nasar, with the UN-backed National Accord (GNA) Home Minister Fathi Bashagha as Prime Minister.

The second list includes Mohammad Younes Menfi as President of the Presidential Council, Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi as Vice Presidents and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as Head of Government.

The vote took place in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (FDPL), an “ ad hoc ” body created in October by Unsmil to boost the peace process and end division, widespread chaos and war. civilians that have plagued the country since the fall of the Muammar Gaddafi regime in 2011.