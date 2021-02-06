Benfica hope to qualify around 25 athletes for Tokyo2020 despite pandemic – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The director of Benfica Olímpico, Ana Oliveira, reiterated this Friday the club’s bet for Tokyo2020, counting on nearly 25 athletes despite the constraints and salary adjustments imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everything will depend on how the coming months develop, but we still have the ambition to get closer to ten in Tokyo. It will depend on them and the pandemic, because the club certainly did not abandon the course defined long ago by our management, ”said the manager.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, the official recalled that the Eagles have already qualified for the Olympic Games and that the club remains determined to increase this number, highlighting the bet on the modalities with athletics, canoeing, judo, triathlon, swimming and taekwondo. .

The club offered many athletes a 40% reduction in the value of contracts expired in December 2020, and among those who responded, canoeist Joana Vasconcelos preferred to leave Benfica.

“Of the 50 or so athletes integrated into Benfica Olímpico, only one, Joana Vasconcelos, has not accepted the renewal of the contract. We were sorry, but we obviously respected the decision, wishing he could continue his sporting career, ”he explained.

In Lusa, the president of the Portuguese Canoe Federation, Vítor Félix, regretted the disinvestment of Benfica in canoeing – the same was offered to João Ribeiro and Teresa Portela, while Fernando Pimenta and Messias Baptista did not end their contract only after the Games – after the abandonment of Sporting. the sport.

“We were surprised by the reaction of the President of the Canoe Federation, who leads one of the sports in which Benfica has invested the most in the last decade, contributing to the good results of the national teams. The comparison made and the conclusions drawn from his remarks can be misleading, ”he criticized.

Ana Oliveira assumes that Benfica “adapts to the reality imposed by Covid-19 and makes some adjustments to the Olympic bet”, but stressed the “strengthening of multidisciplinary support” to the team, something which “will only be notorious for those who are not ”. I don’t want to see ”.