Cafunfo. UNITA chief says holding MPs “a clear admission of massacre” – Observer

The leader of UNITA, the largest Angolan opposition party, considered this Friday, in Luanda, the maintenance of five deputies at the entrance of Cafunfo as “the clear admission of the massacre perpetrated” and the realization “of ‘cleaning operations’ in the region. .

This Friday, Adalberto Costa Júnior reacted, in a communication, to the maintenance, two days ago, of five deputies of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) and a civic activist, to the entrance to the village of Cafunfo, municipality of Cuango, province of Lunda Norte, where they went following incidents between the demonstrators and the police, which left six dead, five injured, including two members of the defense and security, and 16 detainees.

According to Adalberto Costa Júnior, “once again, by higher orders”, the group was prevented from reaching the village of Cafunfo, being currently detained by the police and without access to food and water.

Vehicle prevented from delivering supplies to UNITA deputies detained in Cafunfo

With such an attitude, the police and the orders transmitted to them are in flagrant violation of the laws and attempt against the sovereign body. [Assembleia Nacional] and the assumptions of democratic rule of law. The retention of deputies is a clear admission of the massacre and clean-up operations in Cafunfo, ”he said.

For Adalberto Costa Júnior, both UNITA and the other living forces of Angolan society “should not seem impatient and serene in the face of the degrading treatment to which the defense and security forces subject the representatives of the people, the deputies to The national assembly” .

In addition, the complicit silence of the National Assembly and other state organs is surprising because of such a violation of the rights of deputies under the regulations of the National Assembly, ”he said. .

Quoting the internal regulations of the National Assembly, in the title “Vice-law”, Adalberto Costa Júnior stressed that the deputy must maintain links of information and consultation with the electorate.

The deputy’s card, signed by the speaker of the National Assembly, continued the leader of UNITA, states in his verse that deputies cannot be detained or imprisoned without the permission granted by parliament, only representatives of the people benefit from free passage, understood as free movement in public places with conditional access, by presenting the deputy’s identity card and that the authorities to whom the card is presented must provide all the assistance requested by the holder.

In the end, the head of UNITA made the party available to the state to collaborate patriotically in the search for the whole truth about the serious incidents in Cafunfo, “indeed, a demand of the Angolans at the moment” .

Angolan police report that around 300 people linked to the Portuguese Protectorate Movement Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which has been defending the autonomy of this region for years, attempted to invade a police station on Saturday and in defense of the forces. order and security reached six fatal people.

The police version is contradicted by MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society, who speak of more than a dozen deaths.

UNITA admits solidarity vigil

Given the continued presence of MPs in Cafunfo, UNITA admitted that it had made progress towards a solidarity “vigil”, without ruling out the possibility of a hunger strike.

Speaking this Friday at a press conference on the situation of deputies and activists, who are “deprived of their fundamental rights” at the entrance to Cafunfo, Liberty Chiyaka expressed “the disgust and maximum dissatisfaction with the conditions under which deputies are subject.

We cannot accept, we cannot allow, in Angola, the brothers to try to treat their compatriots in this way. We have reached the lowest point of human insensitivity, ”said MP Chiyaka.

For Liberty Chiyaka, who regrets “the position of the Angolan police forces and government” for “not even allowing family members of UNITA members to provide food aid”, the deputies “are not detained. , but imprisoned ”.

They are indeed in prison, but even prisoners are entitled to food aid, but unfortunately MPs are not even entitled to food. It is the state of our democracy, it is the state of our national reconciliation, unfortunately Angola is like that, ”he lamented.

This Friday in statements to Lusa, activist Laura Macedo, who is in the detained trailer, said that on the first day the provincial police commander allowed her access to Cafunfo, but when she tried to pass on foot, she was prevented by the places.

And I don’t understand why I’m being held up, they don’t give me any explanation. The situation here is precarious, we sleep in cars, we ration a meal that we brought from Luanda, but today we lack water and are unable to receive food from members of the deputies’ family ”, he said. he declared.

MP Domingos Oliveira, of UNITA in Lunda Norte, said elected officials and activists are in “pitiful conditions, have no food or water and are unable to receive the food the family sends because the police refuses to carry out these actions. Deliveries ”.

The deputy, who says he cannot find any justification for what is happening, also told Lusa that the police officers there regularly change their number and that they “even searched passers-by with the suspicion that they could bring. good for deputies ”.

“But, despite this, we will stay in place, because we want to fulfill our mission,” assured Domingos Oliveira.

Liberty Chiyaka also recalled, during a press conference, that the deputies “will stay there as long as the government decides”, noting that the Constitution and the law are clear: “The deputies have the right to move even in conditioned places “.

Why are the police authorities, the government, the President of the Republic preventing the deputies from reaching Cafunfo, something is hidden? Something very serious, in addition to what has been made public, will have happened in Cafunfo. Only this reason can lead the government to prohibit the entry of deputies to Cafunfo ”, he fired.

“What is happening in Cafunfo is a violation of the law, which is a crime”, he pleaded, also deploring the “silence” of the president of the Angolan parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, who says to have been informed of the situation of retained deputies.

“The interior minister was wrong, moving a deputy inside Angola does not require permission from the president of the National Assembly, so this argument is fallacious,” Liberty said. Chiyaka, questioned by journalists.