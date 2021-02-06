China shares data on novel coronavirus hitherto unknown to WHO – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

“China is sharing data with us that no one has seen before,” reveals zoologist Peter Daszak, one of 14 experts investigating the origin of the new coronavirus in Wuhan. “They talk to us openly about all possible avenues”, explains the expert, quoted by the Spanish press agency EFE, without however specifying yet which data is in question.

The Briton – who in 2003 studied bats in China to understand the origin of the SARS epidemic – believes that similar work must now be done with the new coronavirus. Potential animal transmission is also one of the axes of the mission in Wuhan.

Experts are still investigating the early stages of the infection in places that would have been critical for the spread of the virus, such as the now famous Huanan market, hospitals where the first contagions were recorded and testimonies from some of the first infected. , according to the EFE agency.

In particular, the focus is on contagions made before the virus took hold – which then led to the explosion of infection cases that followed.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

What about the theory that the virus was created in the lab? Experts want to know what happened to rule out this possibility. Peter Daszak adds that there is no evidence that the origin of the pandemic could have been a laboratory, as suggested by former US President Donald Trump.

Trump says he saw evidence coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

WHO experts are expected to be able to give details of the investigation early next week, together with Chinese experts. But Hung Nguyen-Viet, animal and human health specialist and one of the scientists who make up the mission in Wuhan, asks that there not be too high expectations.

“I keep saying you have to be realistic, a short mission like this won’t have all the answers, but it helps advance understanding of the origin of the virus,” wrote the Vietnamese expert on Twitter.

I keep saying we have to be realistic, a short mission like this won’t have all the answers but it helps advance understanding of # virusorigin # wuhan @lauriechenwords https://t.co/ KpBYDhN2AL

– Dr Hung Nguyen-Viet (@hung_cenpher) February 4, 2021