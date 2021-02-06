The production of Apple Car is about to be formalized

According to CNBC, Apple and Hyundai are about to reach an agreement to formalize the production of the Apple Car. Multiple sources have indicated that production of this Apple car could take place at Kia’s assembly plant in West Point, Georgia. Production could start as early as 2024, according to very close sources.

Finding the right formula for developing the Apple Car

There has been a lot of speculation about the development of an Apple car in recent months. Will it just be the tech giant’s software in a Hyundai car? Or will the brand have its own vehicle with the Apple logo made with the help of the automaker and its factories? It seems that the second option is the one that is closest to reality. So it will be an Apple car and production is slated to start in 2024.

An agreement has not yet been reached between Hyundai and Apple, but it won’t be long. An agreement that certainly does not prevent Apple from allying itself with other manufacturers. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could also work with American General Motors and European PSA to develop its Apple Car project. In any case, the chances that Apple will manufacture its own vehicle in its factories are close to zero.

Apple wants to use the transportation and mobility market

In fact, the construction of a vehicle is made up of around 40 to 50 times more parts than a smartphone. It’s not Apple’s responsibility, let alone if the company wants to get a vehicle out quickly. Currently, Apple and Hyundai spokesmen have refused to comment on the matter. According to CNBC, the two companies have a real interest in working together. For Apple, it’s obvious: the development of an autonomous car opens up the possibility of tapping into a global automotive and mobility market valued at $ 10,000 billion.

In comparison, the smartphone market is “only” $ 500 billion. Apple already owns a third while there is everything to be done in the transportation and mobility market. The brand would only need 2% of this market to match the level it does with smartphones. For Hyundai, working with Apple, led by Euisun Chung, is a great opportunity. The brand believes, “Apple’s reputation can make all the difference in autonomous driving.” By working with Apple, Hyundai will certainly be able to accelerate the development of its own autonomous and electric vehicle projects.