new features that make it easier to return face-to-face

A large proportion of the world’s companies have teleworked their employees for almost a year. Zoom’s activities increased, in a few months the company’s founder even became one of the richest people in the world. Zoom would now like to support companies with a hybrid form of collaboration to await the return of a large part of the employees to personal work.

Zoom prepares for the partial return face to face

While there’s no question of a massive return to the office at the moment, Zoom is taking the lead and anticipating that return, which could take place within a few months. An article posted on the Zoom blog states: “When this happens, IT leaders and managers are faced with the challenge of supporting both office workers and remote workers at the same time.” This is a situation that we will actually face in a few months’ time.

Zoom aims to enable companies to empower employees anywhere and to simplify collaboration between face-to-face and remote employees. For several weeks now, Zoom has been doing everything to “make the transition back to the office as seamless and easy as possible”. With Zoom Rooms, Zoom Rooms Appliances and Zoom for Home, the video conferencing app ensures that everything is in order.

In particular, Zoom has developed a virtual receptionist who is able to welcome meeting attendees. You can also pair a zoom room with your mobile, iOS or Android device. Zoom users can also see in real time how people count data on the dashboard. A tool that managers can use to ensure that social distancing is respected and that meeting rooms are not crowded.

A single catchphrase: ever more security

Another very interesting feature: thanks to zoom, you can monitor the air quality of a room. With the help of Neat, Zoom introduced Neat Sense, a tool that allows you to continuously manage and monitor the air quality, humidity, CO2 levels and volatile organic compounds in a room. A feature that will be available on the Zoom dashboard starting February 11th. Many more functions will be available, e.g. E.g. this new meeting toolbar to make it easier to use and ensure the best possible experience.

Last point that should excite CIOs: Zoom enables better device management to prevent users from connecting to Zoom on devices like the Facebook portal or the Amazon Echo Show. A feature that enables IT teams to easily and securely manage work-at-home devices. As you can see, Zoom adapts as the months go by to better meet worker expectations and, in this particular case, allow for a partial face-to-face return.