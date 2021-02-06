Interview with Chief Dehog: “We should be able to start Easter” – Economy

Mr. Zöllick, what’s going on at your Hotel Neptune?

Everything is dark, cold and covered. We use time for care and maintenance. You can now get to corners that are usually difficult to access.

Do all employees work part-time?

Yes. The hotel has an emergency team that provides contact with guests. We call and write to our guests and of course we also accept reservations. But all on a low flame.

What do trainees do?

The hotel employs approximately 300 people and 60 trainees in various professions. Last autumn, 20 young people started training with us, just like in current years. Training is currently ongoing, as is vocational school. We will bring participants into groups for various activities or workshops.

There is no opening in sight at this time. Do customers still order for Easter?

Yes. However, there are significantly fewer of them than in the first lock a year ago, when people were bolder and perhaps inexperienced, because they could not imagine that it would be difficult. We are currently seeing a greater reluctance. Once we’re clear about when and how we’re allowed to open, we’ll start, I’m pretty sure.

Do you hope for Easter?

We should be able to receive guests again in early April or maybe a little earlier. When Easter begins, we need to know about two weeks earlier to get the whole machine up and running and build a supply chain.

And if summer is like 2020, has Neptune gone through the crisis quite well?

The summer was good, but not great. We only had a capacity of 85 percent available, because the concept of hygiene and distance was no longer allowed. Demand was there, but we could not go at full load.

Guido Zöllick, born in Rostock in 1970, runs the Hotel Neptun in Warnemünde.

Did higher prices offset part of this loss?

Prices rose a bit and guests also spent more money in the house. Overall, we had a good summer on the coast and we were able to get out of the lock. However, the level of previous years cannot be reached if every other chair has to remain empty.

Has Neptune received government assistance?

No, not a penny. We are too big and we also belong to a hotel group to cross all borders. The European Commission has just launched a support program for larger companies so that we can still get something. To date, we have not even been able to apply. Of course, we use a short-term contribution, and it works great.

According to the latest January survey, a quarter of all hospitality businesses are considering closing or going bankrupt, in part due to the slow flow of aid. Is it better now?

Yes, you really have to say it. It took a long time, but the full November support was paid from January 12. More than half of the smaller companies received the money. December support is also beginning to be paid. It is now important that larger companies can also submit applications quickly.

Does it dispel existential fears?

No. The resources that are now coming are only filling the holes. The fear of not surviving the crisis will not disappear at all, because there is also no prospect.

The VAT reduction does not apply to beverages, so pubs, bars and discos do not benefit. That pissed Dehog off. Photo: imago images / Joko

Finally, you praised the extended VAT reduction on food until the end of 2022 as an “encouragement”.

That is a positive signal. And when companies start selling again, they have a medium-term chance to repay their loans. We believe that drinks should be included. If this only applies to food, help is bypassed by many businesses: pubs and clubs, bars and discos. Most of them have been closed since March and could very, very well benefit from tax cuts for a restart.

Why doesn’t politics understand that?

You have to ask the politician. As we know, achieving tax cuts is never easy.

What are your expectations at the Prime Minister’s conference next week?

I expect a specific time schedule with introductory scenarios that will also take into account the hotel and hospitality industry. What is possible with which values? When can gastronomy open? When can tourism start?

What is the current occurrence in Rostock-Warnemünde?

Around 40. Toi, toi, toi – so far we’ve done really well.

Then Easter should work.

I think too. However, we must be careful not to get the virus from outside. This also means that we only allow hotel guests to enter the house.

Were there any infections in the hotel yet?

Last year, the only case – an employee brought the virus from vacation and went directly to quarantine.

Will security concepts look different in spring than in 2020?

Quick tests for staff and guests can be added. But we don’t have a partner to do it with yet, and funding has not yet been clarified.