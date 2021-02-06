Big fire on the Argentinian circuit which integrates the MotoGP circuit. “It will take a long time to rebuild” – Observer

A large fire on a race track in the Argentinian town of Termas de Río Hondo led to the destruction of the entire building. The images circulated on social media but the fire was confirmed on the circuit’s own official page, which indicates that areas such as the circuit’s “press rooms, race control area and VIP rooms” have also been destroyed.

How pitiful! The Termas de Río Hondo race track was set on fire, the MXGP headquarters in Argentina. We will expand. pic.twitter.com/LMYSNgEgrR

– Crossprensa (@CROSSPRENSA) February 6, 2021

The only places where the fire did not cause significant damage were areas such as the “museum” at the racetrack, the “control tower” and a “mini-hospital” installed there. “It will certainly take a long time to rebuild” an “important and necessary race track for national and international competitions”.

In its official account, the MotoGP motorcycle event championship has already mourned the fire: “We are deeply saddened by the fire at the Termas de Rió Hondo circuit. We send all our support to our friends at MotoGP Argentina at this difficult time. Lots of strength! “

– MotoGP ™ ???? (@MotoGP) February 6, 2021

There were no victims of the fire, said the official statement signed by the director general of the racecourse, Héctor Farina, thanking “the firefighters, the police, municipal officials and workers at the racetrack. who did everything to avoid the damage. “.

The director also promises: “We will now work to do everything to respect the schedules we have planned, including the MotoGP race in November”.

A huge fire broke out on the Termas De Rio Honda circuit, home of the Argentine GP. Never a scene that no one wants to see #motogp pic.twitter.com/vMyghvCGun

– ForTheLoveofMotoGP (@FTLOMotoGP) February 6, 2021