China approves use of Sinovac vaccine – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The Chinese drug regulatory authority on Saturday “conditionally” approved a second vaccine against Covid-19, Sinovac’s Coronavac, the drug company said.

The authorization comes after several trials of the vaccine in countries like Brazil and Turkey, although “the results in terms of efficacy and safety have not yet been confirmed,” Sinovac said in a press release.

According to the company, the antigen – inactive virus – can be used for vaccination “of people over 18 years old to prevent disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2” and should be applied in two doses of 0.5 milliliter each over 14-28 days.

Conditional approval means the vaccine can now be given to the general public, although research is still ongoing. The company will need to provide follow-up data, as well as reports on any adverse reactions after the vaccine has been sold in the market.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

It is the second locally produced vaccine to receive conditional approval. In December, Beijing authorized Sinopharm’s state vaccine.

Coronavac injection and Sinopharm injection are two-dose inactivated vaccines, based on traditional technology that facilitates transport and storage compared to Pfizer vaccines, which require an additional cold room which can make the difference for developing countries with less. of resources.

Chinese company Sinovac presented procedures for its Coronavac vaccine against covid-19 to Mexican health officials on Friday.

“We have a new vaccine on the horizon, from the company Sinovac, which is called Coronavac,” announced the Under-Secretary of Health and Mexican government strategist to fight the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, specifying that the request has already been submitted to federal protection against health risks (Cofepris).

On the same day, Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced that CanSino, also Chinese, will seek authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine produced by the company.

Sinovac’s vaccine has come under intense scrutiny and has been criticized for its lack of transparency, with different efficacy data being reported in different countries around the world.

While tests in Turkey showed 91.25% efficiency, data provided by Indonesia pointed to 65.3% and Brazil lowered the data by 50.4% per week after the announcement of 78 %.

The trial in Brazil involved 12,396 volunteers and recorded 253 infections, the company said in a statement Friday. Phase 3 clinical trials were conducted in Brazil, Chile, Indonesia and Turkey, with a total of 25,000 volunteers.