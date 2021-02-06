Biden says Trump shouldn’t be receiving more information from the Secret Service. “What if I say something?” – Observer

US President Joe Biden believes his incumbent predecessor Donald Trump should not receive briefings containing confidential information from the Secret Service in the future – contrary to what is customary with former US presidents America, who then left White. House traditionally continues to receive classified information.

Joe Biden’s opinion was expressed in an interview with the US President on CBS ‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ television and radio station. For Biden, Trump exhibited “erratic behavior” and turned out to be “dangerous” and “a threat” – but the US president did not want to speculate on what he feared would happen in the worst case. whether Trump continues to receive confidential information from the services. American intelligence agencies.

I prefer not to speculate out loud. I just don’t think he needs to receive briefings from the Secret Service. What value is there in giving yourself a Secret Service briefing? What impact can it have, if any, other than the chance to “let it go” and say something? Asked the President of the United States.

According to digital publication The Hill, the White House announced earlier this week that a team of national security experts is assessing whether or not Donald Trump should continue to receive intelligence and updates from the Secret Service after he ceases to to be president, which is customary in America. institutionalism.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Biden isn’t the only one who doesn’t agree to share secret information with the former president. Sue Gorden, an officer with a career in the Secret Service and who, during the Trump administration, worked as senior deputy director of national intelligence services, defended in a text published in the Washington Post that Trump could be “exceptionally vulnerable. to agents with vile intentions ”And drew gallons of experience to advocate attention in sharing confidential information:“ I am not making this recommendation by accident. I do this on the basis of my deep understanding of what threats to national security are, on decades of protecting our people and our interests beyond borders, and on my experience in using technical means to respond to our adversaries ”.