The agreement between TAP and the pilots provides for wage cuts between 50% and 35% by 2024 and favors voluntary departures – Observer

The agreement between TAP and the pilots provides for wage cuts between 50% and 35% by 2024 and favors voluntary departures

The agreement between the Civil Aviation Pilots Union (SPAC) and TAP provides for wage cuts of between 50% and 35%, between 2021 and 2024, which already include the cross-cutting 25% applied to all workers.

According to the emergency agreement sent to members, and to which the Lusa agency had access today, it covers 1,252 pilots and provides for a salary reduction of 50% (2021), 45% (2022), 40% (2023 ) and 35% (2024), corresponding to “a cross-sectional reduction for all TAP workers of 25%, and an additional 25% in 2021, [de] 20% in 2022, [de] 15% in 2023 and [de] 10% in 2024, which aims to maintain employment ”and with retroactive effect to January 1 of this year.

The reduction percentage “applies only to the part that exceeds the value” of 1.330 euros, adding in the document that “the remuneration due for the performance of duties ashore, including pilots with managerial functions , or instruction / verification, is reduced by the same percentage as that provided for the salary scales ”.

The emergency agreement “competition” for the sizing of the pilots, assumed in the restructuring plan of the company. “With this objective, it complements the voluntary measures that will be adopted by the company, namely the termination of employment contracts, early retirement agreements, early retirement, part-time work and others, to be disclosed shortly by the business. He refers in the document.

In the event that the number of pilots defined in the restructuring plan is not reached, “the company will have to resort to alternative measures to reach this dimension, in particular in terms of termination of employment contract”.

The emergency agreement between SPAC and TAP stipulates that “the external contract with companies belonging to the TAP group will be for a maximum of 21 aircraft” and that by 2024 “the need for pilots in Portugal must be met with the admission of pilots from TAP, SA by permanent transfer or occasional transfer, without time limit, the working conditions provided for Portuguese pilots apply ”.

In the section on “Supplements to Social Security Benefits” it is stated that “during the term of this Agreement, no additional allowance will be granted for grants and other social security benefits or benefits, namely the supplement sickness benefit, retirement supplement and parental allowance supplement ”.

Another of the measures provided for in the agreement gives associates the possibility of “maintaining the fleet paid for or made available by the company, without transport compensation due”, or “the worker chooses to receive transport compensation, no. ‘not entitled to paid parking or made available by the company ”.

The emergency agreement specifies that “the number of vacation days is not greater than the legal minimum (22 working days), to which are added the 10 calendar days, of compensation for unused vacation”. TAP and SPAC “commit, by the end of the first quarter of 2021, to initiate discussions on the development of a process for the complete review of the company agreement”.

“The parties are also required, within the framework of the revision of the company agreement, to find the measures which will make it possible to achieve the budgetary objectives linked to the wage bill for the year 2025 (173 MEuro) according to the terms and the assumptions of the TAP Restructuring Plan sent to SPAC, also committing to make the best efforts to comply with what is defined for the following years, in order to guarantee the sustainability of the company ”, referenced in the 11-page document.

The emergency agreement must now be approved by the Board of Directors of TAP and the members of PSPC, in this case at the General Assembly. The agreement between the two parties was announced Friday by PSPC.