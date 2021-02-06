the application to voluntarily freeze your camera during a video!

To avoid answering a question, the phrase “wait, I’m going through a tunnel” is often used on the phone. With the rise in video conferencing following the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in teleworking, a similar solution would be useful. Video is part of our daily life, but there are times when we honestly want the internet connection to jump to cut it off or just not answer.

According to Buffer.ing, which simulates an executable connection on Zoom, the FreezingCam tool comes in handy! This application allows you to freeze your screen at anytime during a video.

In the same category

The application that fakes connection problems during the video

To use FreezingCam, you need to download the application available on macOS or Windows. Once installed, just click Freeze to make other attendees believe the screen has frozen and the connection has crashed.

In addition to freezing the camera, it is also possible to place a video in place of the webcam and make a connection that crashes. Smart for students or employees who want to show their presence, do something else or just don’t want to!

FreezingCam works with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Wherein, Webex and many other tools that enable video conferencing.

FreezingCam is a free tool for students that also offers two paid plans: one for $ 29 for life and one for $ 9 per month.

Once again we are apparently clearing ourselves of any use by middle and high school students in France!