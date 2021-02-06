Von der Leyen rejects criticism of vaccination strategy again – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, returned this Saturday to reject criticisms of the European Union’s vaccination strategy, in opinion pieces published in all member states this weekend.

Delays in vaccine deliveries to Europe are “due to problems in the manufacturing process or a shortage of important ingredients” in the “start-up phase” of manufacturing, says the EU chief executive in a report. text published today in the newspaper Público and co-signed by the Portuguese commissioner, Elisa Ferreira.

Referring to criticism of “a lack of speed in decision making”, Von der Leyen says that “honestly” does not agree that “it would have been possible to be much faster”, that “a single Member State would have done better” or that “a contract concluded earlier would guarantee faster and sufficient delivery”.

“It is important to remember that vaccination involves injecting a biological active substance into a healthy person. These are not decisions that can be taken lightly. Safety and efficacy have always been paramount “, he underlines, adding that this explains in particular” the delay compared to the United Kingdom in the start of the vaccination process and the current difference in the number of people vaccinated ” .

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Von der Leyen points out that since the start of vaccination in the European Union on December 27, pharmaceutical companies have “delivered 20 million doses”, that “in February, EU countries will receive approximately 33 million doses. additional doses and in March 55 million ”. “It is still not enough, but it is not insignificant either,” he said, assuring that the Commission will follow the process “very closely” and noting that “a production of this magnitude had not yet taken place. never produced “.

In another text, for the Sunday edition of the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published today, the President of the Commission acknowledges that delivery delays are a “painful” problem in view of the high expectations of Europeans. And he admits: “If we were all aware of the risks involved in launching such mass production, we would have moderated expectations of a rapid vaccination.”

Von der Leyen’s statements come at a time when criticism is mounting in Europe over the slowness of the vaccination process and when populations are increasingly tired from nearly a year of restrictions.

The President of the European Commission has repeatedly rejected the criticisms, after receiving the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose partners in the Social Democratic coalition have not spared criticism of the process, and of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the text released today, Von der Leyen insists that the decision of the 27 to jointly order vaccines was the “right strategy”. “Imagine what could have happened if only one or two Member States had access to vaccines? a very real scenario without our collective bargaining power ”. The head of the European executive, however, warns that the emergence of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will create new difficulties for vaccination in the EU.

“The new variants are cause for concern”, although there is “a guarantee from the manufacturers” that “the vaccines which have been approved continue to be effective against them as well.” “But […] we are preparing for a scenario in which this can no longer happen, “he said, assuring that Brussels is working” in close collaboration with scientists and industry “to” develop, authorize and rapidly produce vaccines “against the variants futures.