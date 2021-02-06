Historical absences, snacks and portrait of a year “as acid as lemon”. 14 Super Bowl 2021 announcements – Observe

The Super Bowl is coming and that means with it comes the saga of millionaire ads that fill televisions (where they air) and newspapers (where they are commented and dissected) every year. Every year around this time, we start to announce which big companies are investing in commercials, how much they pay for them and who are the famous people who bring them to life. This year, however, the situation is totally different, blame it on the pandemic.

Starting from a historical fact: For the first time in 37 years, US brewing giant Budweiser will not be running commercials at what many consider the world’s biggest sporting event. According to CNN Business, the impact of the pandemic has forced Budweiser (a historic U.S. company) to rethink its entire marketing plan, according to Monica Rustgi, the brewer’s vice president of marketing.

With the lockdowns and cancellations, the alcohol industry has found itself removed from the foodservice, nightlife and major events realms and this has forced greater cost containment. This is also why in this specific case, Budweiser chose to be “proactive”, according to the same vice president, in promoting and raising awareness about vaccination, the main route back to normal at other times – this business , for example, decided to invest in this cause, more than a million dollars which would be, at the beginning, already reserved for advertising on radio, television and on other platforms. But the savings don’t stop there.

Other “giants” like Coca-Cola and Pepsi also refused to invest in advertising airtime for this edition of the Super Bowl, groups that were also among those who generally invested more money at the time. – Pepsi nonetheless preferred to concentrate its publicity effort on supporting the equally famous “half-time show”, the concert that always occurs in between this game. The world’s biggest game in American football, according to market research firm eMarketer, is “struggling to attract the demand for advertisers it usually has,” all because of the novel coronavirus and its economic impact on the world. In the United States, Coca-Cola, for example, was forced to lay off 2,000 people because of the steep drop in income caused by the closure of the restaurant industry.

However, there is no shortage of advertisements for all tastes. An interesting counterpoint that has been verified, as we see in the list compiled by CNBC, is that of new companies making their debut in these advertising movements during the Super Bowl era. Tech, hardware and digital commerce companies – areas that have benefited greatly from lockdowns, for example – are showing their first commercials in this model. In the list below, you will find commercial examples of this but also others, more common to find in this advertising parade which generates a subject of debate every year.

The Alexa home assistance robot, the avant-garde of artificial intelligence from the giant Amazon, will win a human version with the help of actor Michael B. Jordan. Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce company turned to Lucky Generals to showcase the new design of this tech interface.

The famous brand “Cheetos” invited Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher to promote the addictive and savory orange snacks. The spot which was designed by the agency “Goodby, Silverstein & Partners” – and which the couple admits to having been a good excuse to escape a little family confinement – plays with the success of the 2000s “It Wasn’t Me, ”by rapper Shaggy.

Can a burrito change the world? – that’s the question posed by the newbie’s ad (in those Super Bowl advertising trips, at least) Chipotle, an American fast food chain specializing in Mexican cuisine. The choice of this question is not trivial: the catering company intends to bring its program “Food with Integrity”, “Food with Integrity”, in Portuguese, which promotes the reduction of carbon emissions, the reduction of the consumption of water and support to producers. Venables Bell and Partners was the company chosen to conceptualize and bring this ad to life.

We’ve said before that Budweiser won’t be making any Super Bowl announcements this year but that doesn’t mean other brands from the same parent company have to comply with the same. Therefore, Bud Light is playing with a collection of former advertising stars of this beer brand. The concept created by Wieden + Kennedy New York includes celebrities like rapper Post Malone and actor Cedric The Entertainer, who will together try to save a beer truck to keep Bud Light fans happy.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is also a sub-brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev, owner of the absence of Budweiser, who will take part in the North American Super Bowl publicity parade – this will be his debut in those wanderings. The spot was also made by Wieden + Kennedy and tries to satirize the year 2020, which says it was like a lemon (sour and nasty, understand) – the same flavor of that soda. Anheuser-Busch InBev announced this month its entry into the flavored soft drink business, betting on this opportunity for additional visibility.

Tech company Logitech will also debut with a Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second spot features rapper Lil Nas X (author of the hit Old Town Road) and his new song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Snack brand Doritos will play with the three-dimensionality of actor Matthew McConaughey in an ad titled “Flat Matthew” – “Flat Matthew”, in Portuguese. The story created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners intends to play with their “Doritos 3D”, a snack that takes the actor to another dimension after eating them.

French fries brand Pringles will have an ad created by WPP’s Gray Group, which aims to encourage fans of this wavy potato to stack layers of different flavors to play with the different combinations of the brand.

Squarespace is a company that creates templates for websites that anyone can use and is also one of the participants in the Super Bowl 2021 advertising marathon. The company’s marketing team created this spot. which has an adaptation of Dolly Parton’s famous song “9 to 5”.

Mercari is an online trading company that is also debuting with a Super Bowl ad. The 15-second video was produced by Rain the Growth agency and aims to show that it is possible to “buy anything at home”.

The Wieden + Kennedy agency was once again called upon to create an advertisement for this time of year, this time at the request of Michelob Ultra, an American beer that relies on the help of several top American athletes – such as Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis or Brooks Koepka – to ask the question: “Are you happy because you win or have you won because you are happy?”

Detergent brand Tide is already a regular at this millionaire advertising carousel and this year is no different. The company which is part of the giant Procter & Gamble group has combined the efforts of its own “Woven Collaborative” with those of the enormous Saatchi & Saatchi to present the one-minute spot which will be broadcast on February 7, the date of the big match .

Yes, another start. The online used car platform Vroom comes into play in this Super Bowl with a commercial where it tries to show how complicated it is to buy a car in its traditional format, on a stand – as opposed to at its service, which is simpler, of course. The 30-second work is signed by the Anomaly agency.

WeatherTech, the company that produces auto protection accessories, will all-in this Super Bowl with not one, not two, but three commercials – two will air during the game and one will appear before kick-off. All were registered at the company’s plant in the US state of Illinois and were designed by Pinnacle Advertising.