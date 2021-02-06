kicks off the Australian Open which has been played off the field for three weeks – Observe …

While the majority of Australian Open participants, although confined and unable to leave the hotel for other reasons, were allowed to train five hours a day at Melbourne Park, these 72 players were unable to return to the courts only after several days completely locked. in the bedrooms. Tested regularly, with police in hotel corridors and threatened with heavy fines for breaking the rules, tennis players like Belinda Bencic, Aryna Sabalenka and Lesia Tsurenko have started sharing training videos that they were in the rooms while they were still barred from leaving. The constant testing resulted in 10 positive cases – but even that didn’t stop the avalanche of criticism that was emerging.

Bad surface but it doesn’t matter to us ???????? pic.twitter.com/R8FsdyGafy

– Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) January 17, 2021

At one point, repairs made by players were no longer just about quarantine – but the conditions (or lack thereof) of that quarantine. Complaints about the poor quality of the food, the lack of any exercise equipment in the rooms, and the lack of response from the organization began to flood social media. The most critical point was reached with a video shared by Yulia Putintseva, in which the tennis player from Kazakhstan showed a mouse inside the room where she was staying and also said that she had “tried to change room for two hours, without success. During this time, most of the athletes involved in the Australian Open were training five hours a day, with the presence of the coach and the physical trainer; these 72 players tennis players could only do it a few days later, for fewer hours and with less supervision.

I have already been trying to change rooms for 2 hours! And no one has come to help due to the quarantine situation ???????? ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58

– Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Faced with videos, messages and criticism, Craig Tiley internally asked all tennis players to keep repairs private and direct them to the Grand Slam organization: that is, they do not comment not the isolation and rules to which were subjected on social media or in any interview. A request which would have come after one of the most corrosive statements, of the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, to an Israeli television station. In an interview, the player explained that being quarantined in a hotel room was “like being in a prison no longer with Wi-Fi”. He continued, “These people have no idea what tennis is and you need to be on the courts to train. It is a total disaster. Tennis Australia has no words, it all depends on the government and health authorities. It’s tough and I think we need a lot of strength and mental work. You have to be patient “. Bautista Agut, however, then took to Instagram to apologize, assuring that this was a private conversation that should never have been published by the media.

In this context, the voice of custom appeared.

Novak Djokovic, who was not among the three groups of tennis players who had to comply with a stricter quarantine, once again took on the role of the tallest leader in the class. Aware that neither side was winning – players were unhappy, the organization was criticized, Australian public opinion was increasingly opposed to the Open – the Serbian decided to send Craig a letter of recommendations Tiley. In addition to suggesting that matches in the first two rounds of the Grand Slam should be played in best of three sets and not best of five sets, the current No.1 in the ATP rankings has left six requests for the president of tennis. Australia.