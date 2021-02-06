Wallet lost in Antarctica returned 53 years later – Observer

A US Navy meteorologist was happy to receive a wallet he lost in Antarctica 53 years ago a week ago. Paul Grisham, now 91, could not even remember losing his wallet when contacted by strangers who wanted to return it by mail, California daily The San Diego Union-Tribune said in its Thursday edition.

The fortuitous discovery of the lost object occurred during the destruction, in 2014, of the Ross Island science base, where the sailor was placed as a weather forecasting specialist from October 1967 to November 1968.

Grisham’s wallet was hidden behind a locker room and contained, among other things, his Navy card, driver’s license, instructions in the event of a biological or chemical attack and a beer ration card.

The sailor said he was surprised that so many people made an effort to return the wallet to its owner, as it took a chain of Good Samaritans to get the item into his hands.

One of the leaders of the Antarctic Research Group contacted one of his former employees who had previously arranged for a bracelet found in a store to be returned to the owner. He and his daughter connected with a veterans foundation, which in turn contacted the Naval Weather Service Association of which Paul Grisham was a member.

The wallet finally arrived last Saturday, undamaged, at the veteran’s home in San Carlos, Southern California.