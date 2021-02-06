Super Bowl: What makes a pandemic advertising – economics

Mother cuddling her baby in bed, senior man in front of his laptop, young man on his smartphone. These videos cut one by one, with emotional music and a message in the background: We are here for you, helping you find work in these difficult times. The people in the clip have different skin colors, different families and stories.

This is a commercial advertisement for “Indeed”, which will be shown on Sunday during the Super Bowl break. “The place is especially good this year,” says marketing expert Thomas Levermann of Fresenius University of Applied Sciences. “It shows people in precarious situations, addresses the topic of anti-racism, and responds to the current emotional state of Americans.” He is emotional and authentic. “

One of the largest promotions in the world

The final of the professional football league of American football is one of the largest promotional events in the world. Last year, the station generated $ 450 million in advertising revenue in a single day. However, the pandemic has changed things this year. Some companies that previously advertised can no longer afford it.

In the United States alone, the Super Bowl has more than 100 million viewers a year. Levermann estimates that there will be approximately 40 million viewers from other countries. It will not yet be predictable whether it will be more or less this year due to Corona and the locking of spectators.

70 to 75 companies are involved

Usually, corporate commercial spots are received before Thanksgiving, but this year it was not. Just a few days ago, it was announced that there would be no more places, with special exceptions.

Thomas Levermann says there will be 70 to 75 companies again this year. “Maybe companies can negotiate discounts from five to ten percent,” he says. 30 seconds of Super Bowl advertising usually costs $ 5.6 million. However, the crisis caused by the pandemic for many companies does not lead to a significant drop in prices.

The automotive industry is one of the losers in the crisis

Rather, companies that are ready to spend so much money on advertising in 2021 are changing. Levermann says there would normally be ten to twelve car companies running advertising. Last year there were Porsche and Audi from Germany. However, the automotive industry is one of the losers in the crisis. In 2021, therefore, only four car manufacturers are represented.

It looks similar with the film industry. “Why should you advertise movies when no one can go to the cinema?” Beverage companies are also big losers, of which there are fewer this year. If there were no events, their sales would fall sharply.

Offensive winner

The Super Bowl is therefore also characteristic of a pandemic, says Levermann. “Winners continue their offensive, classic brands are more cautious.” The winners are providers who are not dependent on stationary retail. For example, the work platform in the example shown. This year there was a particularly large number of newcomers with 19 clips. Including Klarna payment service provider or DoorDash and Ubereats delivery service.

Coca Cola is one of the companies that are traditionally always available. However, in the pandemic, the company had to lay off thousands of employees. An expensive advertisement like the one in the Super Bowl would not do well for the audience and the staff, so Coca Cola decided not to.

Not just economic reasons

Another example is the Budweiser beer brand. The Budweiser umbrella brand also runs several advertising clips this year, for example from Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer Limonade. However, for the first time in 37 years, the main brand has abandoned its own advertising clip and announced that the money saved will be invested in coronary vaccination education.

For some companies that don’t want to participate in Super Bowl advertising this year, there are no economic reasons at all. “I suspect it’s also due to cultural change,” says Levermann. It is common for social debates to be resolved on the ground.

If companies hit the wrong note in their advertising clips, the Hovad storm could quickly turn against it. There would be many social changes this year: the number of deaths on the corona, unemployment, debates on racism, political changes with the US Presidency. Maybe that’s why some companies would hold back this year not to take risks.