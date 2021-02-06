Israel. Infections in people over 60 decreased by 46% after Pfizer vaccine – Watch

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in patients over the age of 60 has fallen 46% in Israel from cases recorded in mid-January, shortly after the country closed schools and confined again, reaching just 8,000 cases of new infections. Analysts who have looked at this data can find only one explanation: the Pfizer vaccine, since as of January 15 about 80% of people over 60 had already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and are now in the process of stop receiving the second dose.

According to the Financial Times, this data was analyzed by a team from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Tel Aviv University. The same team concluded that there was a reduction in the number of cases, which could even be associated with the custody which began on January 8. However, the percentages reveal different realities: while the cases of patients over 60 years of age decreased by 46%, at age 60 this decrease was only 18%. Which leads analysts to find only one explanation for this difference: in the older age group, most have already taken at least one dose of the vaccine and this may justify these results.

The effect is stronger [entre as pessoas mais velhas] than in younger populations that were vaccinated later, and these patterns were not seen in the previous detention, ”explained Prof. Eran Segal, team leader in Tel Aviv.

As of January 15, 80 percent of Israelis aged 60 and over had received at least the first dose of the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine, when mass distribution of the vaccine began. Since February 4, 78 percent of this group have received two doses of the vaccine.

This effect also appears to be seen in the number of patients over the age of 60 seeking hospital medical care due to Covid-19. Hospital admissions in this age group are down 34% from mid-January – when the country, which has a population of 9 million, also saw the number of infection cases soar . As for the other age groups, the reduction was not as marked.

These data also suggest that the vaccine not only protects the infected person against the development of mild illnesses, but also serious illnesses, as analysts conclude.

The scientific community is now looking to the UK and US to see if there are any similar models. In the United Kingdom in particular, where the so-called British strain prevails, the results are essential to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Israel has started immunizing young people to make sure tests are done. 25% of the population received the first dose

Data from one of Israel’s largest healthcare providers, Maccabi Healthcare Services, also shows that a week after giving the second dose of the vaccine to 416,900 people, 254 of those users ended up being infected with mild symptoms. Only four had to be hospitalized in moderate condition. This group was compared to 778,000 other unvaccinated people, of whom 12,944 had Covid-19 days later.

This comparison leads to the conclusion that the vaccine now has an estimated efficacy of 91% in the country. “The data clearly indicates that as the days pass since the second dose, our immune system strengthens,” says Anat Ekka-Zohar, director of data and digital health at Maccabi Healthcare Services. “In addition, they have proven that patients who contract the Covid-19 virus after vaccination have milder symptoms of the disease.”

On the other hand, notes the Financial Times, in recent days, the vaccination rate has not kept pace with the first days. Now that the vaccine has reached the youngest, skepticism is noted by some and the number of daily injections has decreased by an average of 200,000 per day. This at the same time and that anyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has encouraged vaccination, but he is convinced of what he has already achieved: “The most important thing is that all Israelis over 50 be vaccinated.” In January, Netanyahu even said he wanted all citizens over 16 to be vaccinated by the end of March.