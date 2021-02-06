the poet Mário de Sá-Carneiro has finally arrived in England – Watch

Unlike his great intellectual companion, Mário de Sá-Carneiro had little publicity among English-speaking readers. Of his work, extended for the period in which it was produced, only a few short stories and the novel A Confissão de Lúcio are translated into English. His poetry has remained unpublished, with the exception of a few loose poems in anthologies of poetry, a gap difficult to comprehend, but not unique in Portuguese literature. It is only very recently that the landscape has changed, with the publication in the United Kingdom of a collection of poems, a first step towards a wider dissemination of Sá-Carneiro’s work in the English-speaking world. The technical dossier is golden: the selection is by Ricardo Vasconcelos, responsible for the critical edition of Tinta-da-China, and the translation by Margaret Jull Costa, the most famous Portuguese-English translator today, and by Ana Luísa Amaral, renowned poet and translator.

Seven Songs of Decline and Other Poems, published late last year by the English publisher Francis Boutle Publishers, with the support of the Instituto Cames, includes poems produced by Sá-Carneiro at different times in his life and of his literary maturity, in Portuguese and English – three texts from his only book of poetry published during his lifetime, Dispersion, a large selection from his posthumous book, Evidence of Gold, and a section of scattered, which contains some of his poems the most experimental and the most stimulating, such as “Manicure” or “Feminine”. The choice was made with the aim of “presenting a writer who has a connection with modernity to an English-speaking audience, which is very important, which is different from the avant-garde of other countries, of which this heritage symbolizes, but already a experience of sharing the avant-garde universe ”, and not necessarily to show the different facets of Sá-Carneiriana’s literary work, Ricardo Vasconcelos explained to the Observer. “[Procurei] enhance this side in this anthology, with poems more daring visually and metaphorically and even in terms of experimentation, as is the case with ‘Manicure’.

The title of the volume is taken from a series of poems from Traces of Gold, “Seven Songs of Decline”, “Striking in the Book”. It was Margaret Jull Costa who chose it, considering that it was “both flashy and representative of poems”. “And I liked the paradox, almost oxymoron, of these two words, ‘songs’ and ‘decline’, which, moreover, the design of the cover reproduces very well …”, he said , by email, to the Observer. The initial idea was different – Ricardo Vasconcelos thought of calling him “Straitjacket”, “Vest of Forces”, a term used by Sá-Carneiro in letters sent to Fernando Pessoa in the months leading up to his suicide in Paris. “In the last letters that Pessoa wrote, during the last months of his life, he mentioned a title, the ‘Vest of Forces’, which would be a section of the gold indices. Or whether that was supposed to be a section of Gold Clues, we never really figured out what it would be, ”the publisher said. In one of these missives, dated February 3, 1916, the poet wrote, about “O Fantasma”: “Remember to tell me the value of stubbornness – and whether I will use it or no for the Golden Traces, ‘Vest of Forces’, of course’.

“He continues to refer to some of the poems, and there really is a certain tone of controlled madness, verbal madness, mostly. This title seemed interesting to me to cover a certain perspective of poems which did not concern only this last phase, but which could include others from the beginning of the work, like “Quasi”, for example. And it seemed to me that in order to present the reader in English in English, it would make sense to have an anthology, a collection of poems, in which the language and the imagery were more intense, instead of having the complete work ” , explained Ricardo Vasconcelos. The image of the strength vest also recalls the “rigid formal structure, the confinement in rhythmic, melodic and formal terms” of Sá-Carneiro’s poems, with “more established structures, but which then explode in terms of meaning. There are poems that have to do with questions of madness. “El-Rei”, “The Phantom”, “This Other” – have a lot to do with this idea of ​​self-alienation, of self-alienation, but the form is there. All of these poems I just mentioned are sonnets.