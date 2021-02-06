Egypt frees four-year-old Al-Jazeera journalist – Observer

Egyptian authorities on Saturday released Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more than four years in detention, his lawyer said.

Mahmoud Hussein was released from a police station this afternoon, just days after a court ordered his parole pending the conclusion of the investigation for publishing false information and belonging to a banned group , said the lawyer.

According to Mahmoud Hussein’s defense, the journalist will have to report to a police station twice a week.

The journalist’s daughter, Zahraa Hussein, confirmed the news in a post on social media Facebook, claiming that her father had arrived home.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Al-Jazeera also reported on his release.

Hussein, an Egyptian working for Qatar-based television, was arrested at Cairo airport in December 2016 while on vacation with the Doha family, Al-Jazeera reported.

Since the fall in 2013 of Egyptian President and Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi – meanwhile deceased – Egyptian authorities and pro-government media have classified Al-Jazeera as Egypt’s “national enemy” for its alleged sympathy. for Islamic movements.

The TV station, especially its Arab service, and its staff have been implicated in the political dispute between Cairo and Doha.

Egyptian authorities have blocked Al-Jazeera’s news site since 2017, along with dozens of other news sites deemed too critical of the government.

Hussein’s release came a month after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended their dispute with Qatar, which began in 2017 and included the four countries that severed ties. diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar.

The four countries accused Qatar of supporting Iran and funding extremist groups in the region. Doha has denied the charges.

Al-Jazeera was at the center of this dispute and the four countries demanded its closure, which Qatar rejected.