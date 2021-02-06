Cuba eliminates the list of authorized activities in the private sector – Observer

Cuba has eliminated the list of permitted activities in the private sector, keeping 124 limited or prohibited, a reform that opens the door to the expansion of self-employment when the country is going through a serious economic crisis.

According to the summary published by the official Granma newspaper, the decision was announced in July last year as part of a package of measures to deal with the recession and the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, but no had only been approved this week. by the Council of Ministers.

“The objective of this measure is that self-employment continues to develop,” said Cuban Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feito.

The official recalled that the private sector employs 600,000 workers and represents 13% of the working population.

However, it has not been specified which 124 activities the private sector will not be able to allow.

Eliminating the list of permitted activities means moving from the 127 listed there to more than 2,000 listed in the National Classifier of Economic Activities, according to the Cuban government.

Marta Elena Feito also acknowledged that the health crisis and the strengthening of US sanctions “had a strong impact” on the self-employed, many of whom worked in the tourism and service sectors.

As Granma goes on to describe, the governor also appealed to the “responsibility” of provincial and municipal authorities “in the attention, control and evaluation of the performance of this sector, as well as the inspection and control. against illegalities ”.

In turn, the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, described the elimination from the list as “a very important step towards expanding the possibilities of self-employment, to give a timely and positive response to the implementation of the monetary order in the country “.

Ruled by the CPC, the country’s only legal party, Cuba has maintained a monopoly over the national economy since the 1959 Revolution, but over the past decade it has increased the number of activities that can be carried out on its own.

Cuban economists and the private sector have been demanding for years that the list of permitted activities be removed because it is seen as an obstacle to the country’s economy.

The move comes a month after Cuba launched its currency and exchange unification, a sweeping economic reform that includes the elimination of the CUC convertible peso (dollar equivalent), increased wages and prices, as well as the end of grants. generalized.