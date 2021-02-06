AstraZeneca. Who will Spain and France administer this vaccine to? – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The day the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine developed by scientists at the University of Oxford in partnership with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on January 29, the French President publicly declared that he thought the vaccine was ineffective for people over 65. . Emanuel Macron’s comments have earned him a series of criticisms and rainy explanations from Oxford: the vaccine will not be ineffective, it is simply not possible to measure its effectiveness in the elderly, given the rare results at these ages. This is why the European Agency has left it to each country to define what to do in relation to this age group.

In Portugal, Infarmed, the national drug market regulator, will decide until February 9 whether the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have limitations in terms of age groups. Indeed, it will be on this day that Portugal will receive the first 113,000 doses of the 3.2 million doses that our country should receive from this pharmacy as part of a joint purchase from the European Union (EU). . In total, the EU has contracted a total of 300 million vaccines from AstraZeneca.

Despite criticism, however, France, as well as Spain, received the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday – for which the two countries have established administration rules protecting their elders. So, in the country chaired by Macron, people over 65 have not been taken into account, but anyone 64 or younger and a health care professional will be vaccinated.

The recommendation came from the High Health Authority itself, which considers that anyone aged 50 to 64 can be vaccinated, in priority for all people considered to be seriously ill. This Saturday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that these first 273,000 doses will be distributed in more than a hundred establishments and will be intended for health professionals in this age group. Next week, the French government plans to receive an additional 304,800 doses, according to Le Monde.

France, like Portugal, had already authorized the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In Spain, where the first 196,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines also arrived this Saturday, the vaccine will be given to users aged 18 to 55, according to health authorities. These beneficiaries are not front-line health professionals, but professionals working in health centers and social centers.

Clinical trials conducted by AstraZeneca in the UK, Brazil and South Africa have shown the vaccine to be safe and effective in preventing Covid-19 in adults. The study was carried out on 24,000 people, but the majority were between 18 and 55 years old, so not enough older participants to return a certain percentage of effectiveness in their case.

The vaccine will be administered in Spain twice, with an interval of four to 12 weeks between the two. For people over the age of 80, only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given, writes ABC.

According to the BBC, other countries have taken similar decisions. Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine only to children under 65, like France, while Italy and the United Kingdom Belgium, like Spain, define 55 as the age limit.

Outside the European Union, in Switzerland, the vaccine developed in Oxford has not even been approved. Health officials said there was insufficient evidence for its effectiveness.