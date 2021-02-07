a return to the past? – Observer

In the early hours of Monday, Myanmar woke up to learn that the army, known locally as Tatmadaw, had arrested key government figures, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. and de facto government leader, and Win Myint, official chairman and fundamental political ally of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The arrests of members of the government and senior leaders of the National League for Democracy (LND) came on the day that parliament prepared for the solemn opening of the new legislature in Naypyidaw, the dark and highly planned administrative capital of the land, where megalomaniac avenues The car-stripped and soulless dimensions are a sad contrast to the hustle and bustle and life that dominate the streets of Yangon, the former capital and economic center of Myanmar.

With the country suspended from the future and telecommunications services cut to hinder the organization of popular resistance movements, what we are trying to understand at the moment are the real motives for this military maneuver which, in addition to the government central, took control of the various regional governments.

So far, based on the official information available, the media have pointed to growing political tensions between the military and the LND, over the November 8, 2020 elections, as the main reason for the coup. It should be remembered that the elections, won by the LND with a very large margin, were immediately contested by the armed forces and the Union Solidarity and Development Party (PSDU), a political force close to Tatmadaw. In a statement released this week by the military, it could be read that Tatmadaw “considered the November 8 electoral process unacceptable as there were more than 10.5 million cases of potential electoral fraud, including non-existent voter votes. “.

Since before the elections, the main target of the military challenge was the Union Election Commission (CEU), the body responsible for organizing and supervising the elections appointed by the government. As is evident, the process of appointing CEU members creates fertile ground for the emergence of multiple conflicts of interest. In addition, and this is perhaps the most important point as we will see later, unlike the 2015 elections, this CEU had the particularity of escaping the political control of the military. It is therefore an unacceptable failure for the politico-military oligarchy, which never conceived of the political opening of the regime and the total transfer of power to the civilian sphere.

Although some irregularities and flaws in the organization of the elections were detected, the opinions of international observers who followed the electoral act converged in the sense that the final results, which inflicted a heavy defeat on the PSDU and on other party forces close to the military. , faithfully represent the will of the electorate.

It is a fact that the army and the political forces close to them are deeply unpopular. The memories and legacy of political repression and economic misery to which the military regime has subjected the Burmese for more than five decades are no exception. During these long years, the only sign of hope for reform and political openness has been the stoic resistance of Aung San Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, and other members of the LND, for most political prisoners. It is this political capital of the resistance, with the direct descent of General Aung San, national hero of Burma’s independence process, the struggle for democracy and the absence of credible alternatives to the national party which contribute to the overwhelming popularity of Aung San. Suu Kyi and the LND.

However, while the popularity of the LND and Aung San Suu Kyi gives them fundamental capital and political influence, it should not be forgotten that Myanmar’s process of political transition from a military dictatorship to a hybrid form of electoral democracy , is under the tutelage of the army and not the LND. Only this vision of the regime can justify the seizure of power by the armed forces in the early hours of Monday as they did.

In this context, it is important to stress that Myanmar’s political transition has been carefully prepared by the military. The 2008 Constitution, which provided legal substance to this transition, was designed with the clear objective of allowing political openness of the regime without the need to transfer all legislative and executive power to the civil sphere. A good example of the limits imposed on a total transfer of powers is article 109 which reserves, whatever the electoral results, 25% of parliamentary seats to representatives appointed directly by the supreme chief of the armed forces. In addition, the 110 mandates to which this 25% correspond is enough to block any attempt at constitutional revision. Article 232 guarantees the presence of the military in three basic ministries, namely: the Ministry of Borders, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior. This means that in all matters related to defense and national sovereignty, including decisions on the violent repression of the myriad of ethnic minorities, such as the Rohingya, who make Myanmar a true ethnic mosaic, the government is the l hostage of military power.

Between Thursday and Sunday last week, Tatmadaw’s leadership and senior government and LND officials were reportedly involved in intense negotiations over possible ways to defuse political tensions, including the release of the electoral rolls used on the day. of the ballot. the possibility for President Win Myint to convene the Defense and National Security Council. However, the LND’s refusal to make concessions to the military will have exhausted its patience.

To lend an air of constitutionality to the seizure of power in the early hours of Monday, Tatmadaw defined the irregularities in the November electoral process as a “national security” issue, which calls into question “state sovereignty” and the “transparency of democracy”. process “. Thus, the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint allowed General Myint Swe, vice-president and influential cadre of Tatmadaw, to occupy the presidency and, under article 417 of the Constitution, to declare the state of emergency and to transfer legislative, executive and judicial powers to the supreme chief of the armed forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, perhaps one of the most powerful figures in the regime.

For now, we know that the state of emergency will last for a year, a period during which the army has promised to hold new elections. It is obvious that no one will expect an exempt election commission. However, it will be exempt for those who maintain de facto control and paternal custody of the regime.

Given Myanmar’s postcolonial history, marked by two coups d’état in 1962 and 1988 which brought little more than economic and social misery, it is understandable that a people who still clearly bear the scars of a long period of visible dictatorship expect the worst. In fact, the worst that can happen is that the one-year state of emergency lasts indefinitely. As the elections of November 8, 2020 show, a pretext and the perception that certain state institutions are beyond military control is enough.

Thus, the preliminary lesson that can be drawn from this new coup d’état is that perhaps the LND was not very careful, or too ambitious, in managing the balance of power with Tatmadaw. . Apparently, the military can tolerate heavy electoral defeats, like in 2015, but they don’t seem willing to tolerate a government that aspires to greater independence from the state and institutions like the CEU, or courts under his tutelage and influence. First of all, Tatmadaw’s action served to show who is really in charge. If this coup represents a step back in time, no one can guarantee it. However, from the opening of the regime to the arrival of the LND in government in 2015, the shadow of the past has always been very present.

