The cloud infrastructure market will reach 107 billion euros in 2020

Within a year, the cloud infrastructure market has grown from 80 billion to 107 billion euros. The Covid-19 pandemic explains this strong development. As data from Synergy Research Group shows, the cloud infrastructure market in 2020 is mirroring our society, with the gaps growing between the richest companies and those at the bottom of the rankings.

The cloud: the essential element in the digitization of companies

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the cloud infrastructure market reached 30 billion euros. That’s 35% more than in the fourth quarter of 2019. Obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic has helped accelerate the digital transformation of businesses around the world. The cloud has been an essential element in the digitization of businesses, and these numbers seem to confirm it.

It could be assumed that the four giants of the market are still the same: Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba. The American company IBM rises to fifth place behind the Chinese. According to the Synergy Research Group, Microsoft has grown faster than rival Amazon. The Redmond-based company achieved a 20% market share for the first time in late 2020. This means that its market share has doubled compared to 2017. Remarkably rapid growth.

The cloud infrastructure market is fragmented

For its part, Amazon holds around 33% of the market. Its share has not increased, but as the market grows, Jeff Bezos’ business has grown over the years. Amazon ended the year with fourth quarter revenue for AWS of $ 10.57 billion. Amazon’s cloud sector will therefore exceed 42 billion euros in 2020. John Dinsdale, Analyst at Synergy Research Group: “AWS has been a huge success for more than 10 years and remains strong in the marketplace despite growing competition from a wide range of strong companies in the IT industry”.

He says Redmond will hit a wall even if Microsoft is more than a serious rival. At the bottom of the list is that small businesses operating in the cloud infrastructure market have less and less space. It’s the same in Europe: Amazon, Microsoft and Google largely dominate the market. The major European cloud operators, including Deutsche Telekom, OVHCloud and Orange Business Services, have lost market share. From 2017 to today, they have grown from 26%, an already small market share, to 16%.

The Synergy Research Group report recommends smaller players to focus on specific niche markets based on a specific geographic location, the type of service being offered, or a specific type of customer. Finally, note that in 2020 less than 4% of IT spending was spent on cloud infrastructure. This shows the enormous potential of this market in the coming years.