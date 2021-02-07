Angola / Cafunfo. Angolan police arrest and torture residents who have reported deaths – Observer

Activists said Angolan police arrested on Sunday morning André Candala, a catechist and resident in Cafunfo, who denounced the “death of innocent people” last week during an attempted demonstration that the government called “act of rebellion”.

In statements to Lusa, activists reported that André Candala’s son Paulo André Candala was also arrested and both beaten.

One of the sources, who asked not to be named, said more people were being arrested after speaking about the case to the media.

Activist Laura Macedo, who is at the entrance to Cafunfo and has been barred from entering the village since last Wednesday, along with five deputies from the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), warned against arrest. Local law enforcement officials did not confirm the arrest.

The Lusa agency remained on the scene for a few days and spoke to several people, who denounced the police violence which resulted in the death of an unknown number of people on January 30, as well as the harassment of militants. human rights and defenders in the village. of Minas Gerais, located in Lunda Norte.

According to the police, the “act of rebellion” was committed by around 300 elements of the Lunda Tchokwe Protection Movement (MPLT) who attempted to invade a police station in Cafunfo, an incident that ended up killing six people. .

The version of the police is contradicted by popular officials and the MPLT according to which it was an attempt of peaceful demonstration and previously communicated to the authorities, during which more than 20 people died.