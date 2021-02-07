the tool that increases the resolution of an image

Retouching images can get boring quickly. Sometimes, in order to get an accurate picture that is not blurry, we pull the hair. This is even more true when an image looks small and needs to be enlarged. Photoshop is not everyone’s friend and luckily there are tools that make it easy!

Upscale uses artificial intelligence to instantly increase the resolution of a graphic or image. In detail, the tool converts images to 8 times their original size without any loss of quality. For example, a 900 x 600 pixel image becomes a 7200 x 4800 pixel image.

Sharper images with AI!

The tool was developed by StickerMule and has many print products: stickers, labels, etc. The company offers various tools to enhance images such as Trace to remove the background from a photo or Redraw to create scalable vector graphics from images.

In the same category

SimilarMail: A monitoring tool with 4,000,000 email templates from 40,000 major brands

Upscale not only improves image resolution, but also automatically adjusts brightness and saturation. Upscale can enhance multiple photos at the same time. Just drag them into the tool to have them processed at the same time.

The tool relies on the type of image to improve the resolution: a photo, a work of art … Each image can thus be downloaded to be converted to high resolution. Upscale enlarges the image and our pixels. As explained on the website, “Our technology analyzes the image to create entirely new pixels. “”

To use Upscale, all you need to do is create a free account. Another similar tool that we talked about earlier: Let’s Enhance.