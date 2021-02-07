Myanmar. Internet connection restored after more than a day of power failure – Observe

Myanmar (formerly Burma) at least temporarily regained its internet connection after a 24-hour blockade imposed by the military government, while protests in Yangon to protest the coup continue.

“Internet service has been restored,” operator Telenor Myanmar said on Twitter, which on Saturday expressed disagreement with the authorities’ imposition but complied with the measure.

A correspondent for the Efe agency confirmed in the field that the network was back up and running and thousands of users took to social media to inform them that their connection was available again.

London-based monitoring portal Netblocks said in its latest update that Myanmar has recorded “a partial restoration of the internet connection”, while noting that “it is not clear whether the connection will be maintained and social networks remain blocked “.

The military-enforced censorship of Twitter and Facebook remains in place, although many users manage to bypass the restrictions through VPN (virtual private network) programs.

Today, for the second day in a row, thousands of Burmese took to the streets of Yangon to demand that the military, which seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, return to the democracy and frees detainees during the revolt, including the winner of. the Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the ousted democratic government, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The protests, dominated by the color red that identifies Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (LND) party, spread from various parts of the city, including Yangon University, to gather near from Sule Pagoda, the most famous monument in the country.

The military, which alleges massive electoral fraud in the November elections – dominated by the NLD – on Saturday demanded to cut the Internet connection in order to avoid the spread of “fake news” and to maintain the “stability” of the country.

At least 152 people remain in detention since the coup, including two sentenced to two years in prison on unspecified charges, while authorities released 12 other people arrested in the coup, a declared Saturday evening the Association for assistance to political prisoners.

Despite the holding of elections and the process initiated in 2011 in Myanmar towards a “disciplined democracy”, as the army calls it, the army has maintained a broad control over the political and economic areas of the country.

The military arrested Myanmar’s civilian government chief Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several government ministers and party leaders on Monday, declaring a state of emergency and putting a group of generals in power.

Myanmar emerged only 10 years ago from a military regime that had been in power for almost half a century. To justify the coup d’état, immediately condemned by the international community, the military assured that the legislative elections last November had been marked by “enormous irregularities”, which the electoral commission denies.

The military also spoke of the powers given to them by the constitution, drafted by the army, allowing them to take control of the country in the event of a national emergency.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, in power since the 2015 elections, won a large majority in the November elections.

The electoral victory of Suu Kyi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, demonstrated his great popularity in Myanmar, despite the international bad reputation of politicians against the Rohingya minority, who are denied citizenship and the right to vote, between other.