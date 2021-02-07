Iran only returns to nuclear deal if Washington lifted all sanctions – Observer

Iran’s supreme leader has said the United States must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, Iranian national television reported on Sunday.

These televised statements are the first by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who said he wanted to join the agreement again. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

“If they want Iran to come back to its commitments, the United States must lift all the sanctions in practice, so we will do a check and see if the sanctions were lifted correctly, then we will return to our commitments.” , Khamenei said.

Iran threatened to expel nuclear inspectors later this month, began enriching uranium closer to weapon levels, and stepped up military exercises, including launching cruise missiles as part of the from a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman last month.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated as Tehran seeks to quickly pressure the new Biden administration to ease unprecedented sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump, who withdrew unilaterally from the 2018 nuclear deal as part of what he called maximum pressure on Iran.

