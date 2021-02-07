India. Glacier burst, caused flooding and may have caused up to 150 deaths – Observer

Erosion of a Himalayan glacier may have killed up to 150 people in northern India. The glacier in question was in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is crossed by the Himalayan mountain range, and when it broke it damaged a hydroelectric dam and inundated nearby rivers, causing large-scale flooding.

The closest populations have been displaced, but it is feared that up to 150 people have died from the erosion of this glacier – a large mass of ice forming in the mountains. The Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers were inundated with water, and not only was the Rishiganga hydroelectric dam affected, but houses were destroyed.

Sad visuals to come

February 7, 2021

A witness who lives in the village of Raini, which is in the same state as Uttarakhand, told Reuters he saw a wall of dust, stones and water forming like an avalanche. Sanjay Singh Rana stressed: “It came too quickly, there was no time to alert anyone. I felt that even we [os habitantes daquela povoação] we would be dragged ”.

Among the dead and missing, there are more than 50 people working at the dam, known as the “Rishiganga hydroelectric project”. Other nearby dams were also cleared.

The ANI news agency said it was possible to rescue 16 people trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli – the region in Uttarakhand state where the glacier shattered. About ten bodies were found dead.

Tragic news from #Uttrakhand. Massive flooding in Dhauli Ganga near #Joshimath resulted in the destruction of many houses by the river and the Rishiganga project. Rescue operations in progress by @ITBP_official. Pray for those affected by this natural calamity.

February 7, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left a message on the social network Twitter declaring that he is “monitoring” the situation and showing solidarity with the region: “All of India is on the side of Uttarakhand and the nation pray for the safety of all who are there ”.

The Indian Air Force – which participates in the rescue operations – disaster and emergency response teams, as well as soldiers and helicopters from the Indian Army, which conduct reconnaissance in the region, have been deployed to the site.

I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands by Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of all. I kept talking to higher authorities and getting updates on the NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations

Narendra Modi February 7, 2021