Pope Francis calls for “harmonious democratic coexistence” in Myanmar – Observer

This Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his concern over what is happening in Myanmar (ex-Burma) after the military coup and called on officials to resume “harmonious democratic coexistence”.

During the Angelus prayer, Francis expressed his “deep concern” over what is happening in ancient Burma, a country he claims to have held in his heart since the last apostolic visit, in 2017.

At this delicate moment, I want to express my spiritual closeness, my prayer and my solidarity with the Burmese people and I hope that they have responsibilities and work with a sincere availability in the service of the common good, by offering social justice and stability. for a harmonious democracy. of coexistence ”.

The pope’s call comes when tens of thousands of people took to the streets of several Burmese towns on Sunday, defying the new military government.

The protests are in favor of democracy seized by the army on Monday and against the military junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing, which ousted the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under arrest.

François traveled to Burma in November 2017 and met Suu Kyi. During his trip, which also included Bangladesh, the Pope expressed his closeness to the Rohingya Muslim minority.