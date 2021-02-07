is a matter of dynasties to prove if Brady is eternal – Watcher

When he turned the page and spoke to the Chiefs, Andy Reid showed why he is one of the most talented coaches in the league to build a full squad. And in the 2017 draft a diamond fell to his knees: Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who wasn’t even the first to be picked in this annual recruit (yes, the Chicago Bears still censor themselves today for preferring Mitch Trubisky, who continues to be the defending champion but clearly doesn’t have a fraction of Mahomes’ talent).

When he entered the draft, young Patrick was seen as a talented athlete but too prone to improvisation – a sort of “Maverick” that hardly any technical team could tame. The case of Johnny Manziel, who dominated his generation in college football and was selected (in the first round) by the Cleveland Browns, was very fresh in everyone’s memory – his pure talent never converted well. in the NFL and his difficult personality (and his taste for happy holidays) he lost everything.

To some extent, Mahomes appeared to be a rookie with similar potential – a high ‘cap’ but a very deep ‘bottom’. The excellent improvisational ability demonstrated in universities is impressive because of the highlights, but anyone with the responsibility of managing teams in the NFL is not impressed by few – not least because in the professional league, improvisation is a positive factor as long as it is not. make it impossible to build a team.

Mahomes had relatively good physical tools but there was a lot of fear among scouts that he would “never adapt to the NFL” – despite that, he ended up being the second quarterback chosen in the draft. And being chosen by the Chiefs was like winning the lottery for the young man, who likes to be known as Patrick Mahomes II, in honor of his father – a former major league baseball pitcher. He was able to go into a well-structured team, despite a streak of seasons with unimpressive results, led by a coach who, like anyone else, will know how to leverage and nurture his physical and intellectual skills.

Best of all, he didn’t even need to be cast to wolves in the first season, as he spent the first year adjusting to the NFL, calmly, replacing the solid Alex Smith. In the second season, the Chiefs knew Mahomes was very ready, thanked Alex Smith for the services provided and in that first season (seriously) the young quarterback showed what he was looking for: MVP of the League the first year as a starter. In the second season? The first Super Bowl victory.

Will we have Mahomes’ second victory in two years this Sunday and the confirmation of a new dynasty in the NFL? Or will Tom Brady consolidate his status as “the greatest of all time” and demonstrate that it was his talent – more than coach Bill Belichick – that gave birth to the Patriots dynasty?

The Super Bowl LV will take place from 11:30 p.m. Sunday, in a stadium (Raymond James, in Tampa, Florida) with a capacity of 65,000 people but where only about 20,000 will be – including 7,500 healthcare professionals (vaccinated against Covid – 19 ) to whom the NFL offered tickets.