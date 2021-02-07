Pope calls for humanitarian corridors for migrant minors who travel unaccompanied – Observer

Pope Francis asked this Sunday, during the Angelus prayer, that preferential humanitarian channels be created for unaccompanied minor migrants.

Among the appeals he usually launches after prayer, Francisco mentioned the unaccompanied minor migrants who “are so numerous”.

Among those who, for various reasons, have to leave their homeland, there are dozens of minors without their families and who travel exposed to dangers, ”he said, citing the so-called Balkan route, but said also added that there were many minors without parents. on all migration routes.

The Pope defended that everything must be done so that these fragile and helpless minors do not lack assistance, deeming it necessary to create preferential humanitarian channels.

Francisco also recalled that the Italian Church celebrates this day the Defense of Life Day, created in 1978, when the abortion law was passed in Italy, reiterating that life “must be defended at all times, in all phases and from conception ”.

